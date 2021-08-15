The key to fix a failed transaction





If most retailers are looking to increase revenue, the first and most obvious way to do this is generally to get new customers, or sales.

However, acquiring new customers can be a difficult and costly endeavor, and the efforts made through marketing and sales events do not guarantee that customers will buy anything.

And in the worst case scenario, the customer wants to buy something, tries it, and the transaction fails.

Why did you fail? Was the problem on the customer side or the retailer side? And how likely are they to retry?

Many payment providers do not provide that level of detail when a problem arises, which can be difficult to determine.

According to Checkout.com, 41% of companies say they don’t get practical insights from payment data information that can make the difference between success and failure.

According to Checkouts’ latest report, Optimizing Approval Rates by Accessing Meaningful Payment Data, payment space tends to be one of the high-tech innovations built on awkward and outdated underlying systems. I have.

Underneath the glossy veneer is a non-optimal integration patchwork that can actually prevent you from providing the data you need, such as how often and why your business payments fail.

According to APAC Matthieu Barral’s SVP of Commercials at Checkout.coms, the main indicator these days is approval rates.

If 92 out of 100 transactions are approved or 88 are approved, that’s a 4 percent difference. If that happens every day, it can add up and lead to millions of dollars in more income.

Also, the approval rate is directly related to the system response code. Code that is spit out the moment a transaction fails to tell a merchant why.

According to Barral, this information is invaluable, but it’s difficult to take action because most payment providers tend to combine many failures into a small amount of code.

Users can’t know if they’re out of money, and whether it’s a scam or just a misunderstanding, Baral said.

Checkout Systems provides customers with over 150 individual response codes to identify and fix problems when they occur so they can keep their business alive.

Also, in collaboration with many prominent companies across APAC, including HelloFresh, Grab, Deliveroo, Shein, Nespresso and Swarovski, Checkout.com approves by providing companies with accurate and practical access. I was able to improve the rate. data.

To better understand how your business can improve approval rates and make better use of response codes, download the Checkout Systems Payment Performance Guide for more information.

