What should India expect from 5Gi standard experiments?





The world was caught up in the COVID-19 pandemic for most of 2020, but it was a milestone year for the Indian telecommunications industry and received significant approval from the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). Is done. Everything related to information and communication technology, an in-house standard for 5G technology.

A locally curated standard, 5Gi provides 5G coverage in rural India using a unique feature called the Low Mobility Large Cell (LMLC) that significantly extends the signal transmission range of service provider base stations. It was developed with the expectation of expanding.

India’s first presence affecting global communications standards, primarily controlled by Europe, the United States, and more recently China, is a welcome change for the country’s strategic community.

However, hidden cracks reveal that these new standards do not indicate that India has arrived at the stage of international standards, but that they could adversely affect India’s progress in the telecommunications sector. ..

When the 5Gi standard was first developed by engineers and scientists at the Indian Institute of Technology, they imagined it to be a homemade standard to bridge the urban and rural disparities in technological accessibility for the next 5G launch. did. But in the last few years, technology has become a fulcrum of geopolitical competition, and the state’s ability to influence and control international standards in emerging technology areas is that the 5Gi idea seeks to gain geopolitical burden. It means that it is seen from the perspective of India, not in the low cost business model that was originally intended, but in the field of international telecommunications. The problem is that the introduction of local Indian standards does not pose a threat to India’s geopolitical rivals, the Chinese, who are trying to establish themselves as leaders in global 5G communications standards.

Needed when the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP), under the umbrella of the organization responsible for completing global telecommunications protocols, has already set international standards for 5G technology until Release 16 of 2019-20. The problem emerges. India is already lagging behind in testing and developing the infrastructure needed for today’s 5G technology, and localized standard ideas are coming to the Indian masses in the process that Indian carriers have to rebuild. This means that the arrival of 5G will be further delayed. Deployment to comply with new standards. Although ITU approved, 3GPP approval is essential for widespread use of the 5Gi standard. The ambiguity about the 3GPP approval process, especially the lack of official language regarding the introduction of 5G in Release 17, acts as a deterrent mechanism for Indian carriers trying to put 5G into operation in the country.

There were also complaints and disagreements among Indian carriers regarding local 5Gi standards, while giants such as Airtel and Vodafone-Idea were still in favor of 5Gi and Geo is now promoting it. .. Only considered as an option.

There is also the question of how the 5Gi standard works exactly as the Indian 5G standard. India operates on its own standards, so the pace of innovation in India’s 5G technology will lag behind the pace of the US and European markets due to its competitiveness and the large number of players in the market. .. This also means that India is working individually on the 5G standard and cannot take advantage of new innovations within the domain. In that case, India will take risks, face potential technological isolation, and the state will adopt its own standards for 5G technology. In the long run, this will discourage local telecommunications giants from using internal standards and prevent access to new technologies and global markets.

The delay in deploying 5G technology in India has already boosted India and its companies and is catching up in the telecommunications sector. As 5G trials are still in their infancy in the country, the new standard presents the issue of migrating from the current 5G international standard to the local standard. Developers categorically state that only minor software tweaks from existing 5G technology standards are needed for large-scale deployments, but the lack of test infrastructure in the country means that service providers are 5Gi. This means that there is no concrete evidence to verify the additional cost of implementing it, which exceeds existing technical standards. Interoperability between the existing 5G standard and the new 5Gi standard remains a question that must be answered before the majority of Indian service providers can participate.

With the awaiting approval from 3GPP and the ever-increasing cost of R & D required to complete the standard, it is imperative to gain broader acceptance of the 5Gi standard before starting testing. Domestic telecommunications companies have been documented, complaining about the increased cost of network deployment if new standards are adopted. If the new standard is a way forward, there is also the crucial question of who will provide the necessary hardware infrastructure. India does not have the services of technology giants such as Qualcomm and Huawei, which the US and China have respectively, and can adjust the hardware to their respective 5G technical standards. Nothing has been said by the Indian Telecommunications Standards Development Association (TSDSI) or by the Indian service provider who leads the manufacture of the newly introduced 5Gi standard 5G hardware and equipment. The global shortage of silicon and chips poses additional challenges for Indian authorities in obtaining the network equipment needed to begin testing with the 5Gi standard.

Given all these factors, it is clear that the costs India faces in adopting its own standards for 5G technology far outweigh the benefits India offers. From an economic point of view, the additional costs that may be required to deploy a 5Gi standard network allow service providers to stick to existing global standards and maximize revenue. From a geopolitical point of view, 5Gi will eventually become a local standard centered on India, and it is likely that it will fail to meet the national objective of using the technical standard as a power projection tool in international circles.

The federal government has already begun the process of soliciting public comments on adopting 5Gi as the national standard for 5G technology in India, preparing for future testing and starting with the new standard itself. .. There are quite similarities between India’s 5Gi and the long-forgotten Chinese standard that deviated from the 3GPP standard during the 3G era in the mid-2000s. It is important that India does not follow the path that India has taken before recognizing the worthlessness of such experiments and the Chinese finally returning to the table of global standards following the collapse of their local communications standards. Is.

Arjun Gargeyas, in collaboration with the Takashashila Institution, specializes in geopolitics of international emerging technology standards.

