They Need to Worry: How FTC Chair Lina Khan Plans to Work on Big Tech | US Politics





Lina Khan is rocking their boots by some of the world’s largest companies.

In June, the 32-year-old antitrust scholar and professor of law became the youngest in history and the most progressive person in more than a decade to be appointed chairman of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

With the appointment of Khans, she is in charge of the federal agency responsible for enforcing antitrust laws, just as she is ready to confront the tech giants after years of unidentified power. increase. And it’s clear that Big Tech isn’t happy with it.

Within weeks of Kerns’ appointment, both Facebook and Amazon demanded that Kahn withdraw from the FTC’s antitrust investigation into their company, and her fierce criticism in the past has made her neutral on antitrust issues. He argued that it meant that he was not a fair evaluator.

Kahn insisted on the need to curb powerful companies such as Amazon, Facebook, Apple and Google, and developed an innovative antitrust debate that revolutionized the way we think about antitrust regulation. did.

She understands how these companies are harming workers, innovation, and ultimately democracy, and Stacy, co-director of the Antimonopoly Advocacy Organization, ACSL.・ Mr. Mitchell said.

This is a game changer.

Soaring

Before Kahn took over, US antitrust law enforcement agencies were atrophied. For decades it worked under consumer welfare standards. That is, the government will only take action against businesses on anti-competitive practices if consumers are hurt by rising prices.

But by the time Khan was a student at Williams and then Yale Law School, tech giants built a de facto monopoly by offering products for free or at prices that no one else could compete with. Was there.

According to Rebecca Allensworth, a professor of antitrust law at Vanderbilt University, it was widely believed that in the early days of the technology boom, the industry essentially regulated itself. She said that Yahoo’s popularity was replaced by Google and MySpace was replaced by Facebook, which seems to be evidence of fierce competition for technology without government involvement. But we’ve seen how it really changed, as well as an understanding of how these companies can abuse the market.

Breaking through these old antitrust standards rifts, tech companies have accumulated unchecked power, acquired competitors and scooped up billions of customers. In 2020, Apple became the first American company to be worth $ 2 trillion. That same year, Amazon surpassed $ 1tn, joined Microsoft for $ 1.6tn, and Google’s parent Alphabet for $ 1tn.

Lina Khan testifies at a Senate Commission hearing on April 21st.Photo: Rex / Shutterstock

In her now-famous 2017 Jerlow Journal article, Kahn proves that the rise of these mega-enterprises has broken modern American antitrust laws, a tradition in which regulators decide to monopolize. He argued that the standard needs to be revisited for the digital age.

By keeping prices low, she argued that Amazon would gain a large share of the market, have a disproportionate impact on the economy, curb competition and further perpetuate the monopoly.

Consumers’ long-term interests include factors in product quality, diversity and innovation that are most promoted through both strong competitive processes and open markets, she writes.

She also investigated the merger and the impact of the resulting technology monopoly on product quality, suppliers, and corporate behavior. Even if these corporate practices bring some benefits to consumers, she said they are detrimental to the market and democracy as a whole.

The direct impact of her treatise could not be ruled out by the New York Times’ announcement that Kahn had reconstructed decades of antitrust on its own. Politico called her the leader of a new school of antitrust ideas. Christopher Leslie, a professor of antitrust law at the University of California, Irvine, characterized the rise of Khan in recent years as a meteor.

Immediately after graduating from law school, he said it was unprecedented for anyone to be promoted to such an important leadership role in antitrust enforcement. However, it is unprecedented for someone to have such a great influence on the antitrust public policy debate shortly after graduation.

Hot sheet big tech

In 2019, Kahn brought her new approach to antitrust law to Congress and advised the US House of Representatives Judiciary Committee subcommittee on antitrust, commercial and administrative law. Leading the Commission’s research into the digital market, she played a major role in publishing its groundbreaking report. A 451-page treatise on how companies such as Google and Amazon can abuse market power for their own benefit.

Kahn was also Director of Legal Affairs at the Open Markets Institute, a political advocacy group, and taught antitrust law at Columbia University until he was appointed to the FTC in 2021.

Khans’ appointment marked a break from the revolving door between the FTC and the private sector. There, regulators are those with years of experience defending Silicon Valley businesses. Her new role also arises when Big Tech’s restraint is one of the only issues connecting deeply divided parliaments.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren said FTC’s Kerns leadership is a great opportunity to bring about major structural changes to combat monopoly, and Senator Amy Klobuchar gives Khan a critical perspective on FTC. Praised as a pioneer of. Republican Ted Cruz told Kahn that he was looking forward to working with her on these issues.

Joe Biden will hand over the signature pen to Lina Khan on July 9 after signing an executive order to promote competition in the US economy.Photo: Alex Wong / Getty Images

Kahn has critics. Former Republican Senator Orrin Hatch has accused her of her treatise as a hipster antitrust law. Utah’s Mike Leigh said she lacked the experience needed for FTC and her view of US antitrust law is far from a cautious approach to law.

But her appointment is in line with the growing motivation among lawmakers to undertake major tech companies, Allensworth said. She added that politicians, small businesses, and academic institutions want it.

Shortly after Kahn was appointed chairman, Joe Biden signed an executive order calling on federal regulators to prioritize actions to promote competition in the US economy, including technology. To be clear, non-competitive capitalism is not capitalism. The exploitation said on an order containing 72 initiatives to limit the power of the enterprise.

Biden called on the FTC to better investigate mergers and acquisitions and establish oversight rules. He also called for the repair of high-tech equipment and the relaxation of restrictions on consumer data collection.

Another rule set

At his first hearing as chair in July, Kahn stated that the United States needed another set of rules and showed that he was ready to begin.

She quoted a bad merger in the past that criticized Facebook’s acquisition of Instagram, Giphy, and WhatsApp as anti-competitive as it could encourage a large tech monopoly.

One of Khans’ first mission as chair may be to rewrite FTC’s antitrust allegations against Facebook.

Meanwhile, Apple and other companies will face FTC oversight of repair policies that limit device repairs by third-party companies. Authorities unanimously resolved in July to strengthen enforcement of repair rights.

Amazon and Facebook’s attempts to force Kerns’s evasion are a sign that Big Tech will not decline without fighting. But critics say these efforts are equivalent to threatening tactics and nothing more. Kahn usually has no conflicts of interest under federal ethics laws that apply to financial investments and employment history, and the demands may not be too far away.

Allensworth said this was a PR move. She has had a number of very public and highly influential discussions on how technology curbs competition and is currently chairing the largest and most important federal agency involved in competition. She said.

They need to worry, she added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/aug/14/lina-khan-big-tech-ftc-antitrust The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos