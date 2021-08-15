Meet the first SA Digital Technology Minister with technical experience





The Ministry of Communications and Digital Technology is one of those who was not so lucky to get a minister with the necessary industry experience.

For the first time, a person with a background as a technical expert has been appointed minister.

Minister of Communications and Digital Technology Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is the 15th Minister of the Department with many difficulties.

Ntshavheni was the mayor of the Ba-Phalaborwa municipality in Limpopo and held that position from April 2008 to November 2010.

She is also a former tourism manager in trade and investment in Limpopo.

She was a spokeswoman for the Prime Minister of Limpopo and a lecturer at Unisa.

Her experience as Chief Information Officer of Limpopo’s municipal and housing sector and her role as Chief Operating Officer of the State Information Technology Agency (Sita) serve as her most important weapon in the required departments. To do. Someone who understands technology.

She has the important task of leading the spectrum allocation, clearing the SA post office turmoil and taking SABC to new heights.

She has the opportunity to influence South Africa’s ICT environment. To make a dent in space, she would have to go where no other minister had ever been.

She joined the Ministry of Communications and Digital Technology when South Africa needed digital transformation.

The emergence of a pandemic and the Fourth Industrial Revolution requires an unprecedented digital response.

For the first time, South Africa needs to create new entities to keep up with new technological changes.

SABC, SA Post Office and Telcom are dinosaurs of the past.

This does not mean that they are no longer relevant, but they need counterparts to lead them to the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Ntshavheni can make a big impact by unleashing innovation and creating national data entities that enable the digital economy.

South African technology start-ups and economies generally need entities that can provide quality data (in the form of information) in order to build new products and services.

Just as Eskom powered the previous Industrial Revolution, SA needs another entity to power the new Industrial Revolution in the form of data.

South Africa can develop a trillion-dollar industry by giving businesses easy access to data and APIs to develop new businesses.

South Africa’s various economic sectors are creating piles of data that can be used to enable new businesses.

As a person who worked for the National Information Technology Agency, Ntshavheni knows what it takes to develop a technology system that is useful to the country and the economy.

However, in her priority list, the data policy should be the highest priority.

It is unwise for South Africa to pursue the goals of the Fourth Industrial Revolution without a clear legal framework to provide national direction.

Finally, South Africa needs national portals and apps that allow people to access government services from the comfort of their homes without long lines.

Each department has its own digital platform, and integrating them (located on different databases) for easy access is another.

SA needs to learn from Estonia and its approach to eCitizenry.

Estonia has built an efficient, secure and transparent ecosystem where 99% of government services are online.

Not surprisingly, Estonians have designed a number of digital solutions to help tackle the Covid-19 pandemic crisis.

Estonia has experienced the transformational power of digital development over the last three decades since regaining independence in 1991.

Estonia has shared the benefits and lessons learned of e-society with many other countries around the world.

Digitization has acted as an equalizer not only domestically but also in international competition to make the country more efficient.

Ntshavheni can be the first minister to use technology that has the necessary impact on the Ministry of Communications and Digital Technology and enables a better life for everyone.

Her ministry is one of the few that can contribute to the economy by unleashing the data and innovations that make South Africa a digital nation and prospering the digital economy.

Wesley Diphoko is the Editor-in-Chief of Fast Company (SA) magazine.

