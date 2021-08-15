Food Technology Startup Perfect Day Creates Cheese and Yogurt from FUNGI





We were used to oat milk and soy milk, but now food technology start-ups are taking alternative milk to the next level.

California-based Perfect Day uses fungi to produce milk proteins that are molecularly identical to milk proteins, co-founder Ryan Pandia said.

This means that it can be used to make dairy products such as cheese and yogurt.

We were interested in the question of what the milk contained … it gives the incredible variety and nutrition that plant-based milk somehow lacks, Pandia. Says.

Perfect Day collected the genes encoding milk whey protein and introduced them into the fungus.

Based in California, Perfect Day uses fungi to produce milk proteins that are molecularly identical to milk proteins. Credit: Provided by: Perfect Day

As the fungus grows in the fermentation tank, whey protein is produced, filtered and dried into the powder used in products such as cheese and ice cream that are already on the shelves in the United States and Hong Kong.

For those who still love dairy products (for that) but want to feel better about it for themselves, the planet, and animals, Pandia says.

Fermenting bacteria

Perfect Days Protein does not contain lactose, hormones or cholesterol, but it is not suitable for people with dairy allergies. However, because the process does not contain animals, Pandia describes the product as vegan-friendly.

It is also good for the environment. By removing cows from the equation, milk production becomes dramatically more efficient, producing up to 97% less greenhouse gas emissions than traditional dairy products, Pandia said.

In 2020, Perfect Day will launch The Urgent Company and Brave Robot Ice Cream, the ice cream brand N! We have partnered with cks and Graeters to make the product available in 5,000 stores nationwide.

The company has already entered the international market and its protein is used in Hong Kong’s Ice Age ice cream. It tastes like a regular supermarket brand, and unlike some plant-based dairy products, it doesn’t taste like coconut, banana, or other base flavors.

The next product under development is cream cheese, which will be released in late 2021, says Pandia.

Fast growing market

Perfect Day is not the only company looking to the science of sustainable dairy solutions. New Culture, a California startup, is also developing cow-free cheese products throughout the fermentation process, and Turtle Tree Labs produces milk containing breast milk from cultured cells.

According to Good Food Institute statistics, non-profit organizations aimed at promoting innovation in alternative proteins invested $ 590 million ($ 804 million) in fermented alternative proteins in 2020, of which three $ 100 million ($ 409 million) has been invested in Perfect Day.

Plant-based milk will account for 15% of US milk sales in 2020 and is expected to grow, said Miltegoska, managing director of the Asia Pacific Good Food Institute.

One of the challenges for businesses is getting regulatory approval, and the other is the high price of innovative products, Gosker said. Perfect Days ice cream is priced at about the same price as luxury brands such as Haagen-Dazs and Ben & Jerry’s.

Many countries are enthusiastic about developing food innovation. Singapore, where Perfect Day recently set up a government-backed institution and R & D lab, is leading the way in its regulatory framework, Goskar said.

Government support has a major role to play here in investing in open access R & D and infrastructure, she adds.

The startup is also seeking regulatory approval in Canada, India and Europe, and is also looking for partners in the dairy industry, Pandya said.

Pandya has been developing ways to make his favorite foods in a more friendly and environmentally friendly way, starting with the dairy aisle, but that’s not all.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://7news.com.au/business/food-tech-startup-perfect-day-creates-cheese-and-yogurt-out-of-fungi-c-3672119 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos