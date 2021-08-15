An early ruling revealed that Google’s Nest speaker infringed five Sonos patents, with a final ruling scheduled for later this year.





In January 2020, Sonos sued Google for undercutting and copying patented smart speaker technology in the market. At that time, Sonos filed two proceedings covering five patents. Sonos claimed that Google stole the technology after accessing it through a 2013 partnership. Sonos says it has warned Google several times since 2016, months after Google announced its Home smart speaker. You can read more about the proceedings here. Then, in June 2020, Google argued.

Sonos won an early victory in the ongoing court battle with Google. On Friday, a federal judge of the United States International Trade Commission (ITC) made a preliminary decision related to a complaint filed by the company against Google in early 2020 for infringing five patents by a search giant. .. Examining all five claims, the judge said Google should not be allowed to import devices that infringe Sonos’ intellectual property.

“Today, ALJ found that all five Sonos alleged patents were valid and Google infringed all five patents. ITC confirmed Google’s explicit infringement of Sonos’ patented inventions. We are pleased to say that, “said Eddie Lazarus, Sonos Chief Legal Officer. “This decision reaffirms the strength and breadth of our portfolio and represents a promising milestone in our long-term pursuit of protecting innovation from misappropriation by Big Tech monopolies.”

But no matter how good the news is for Sonos, the New York Times (behind Paywall) said on this issue, “The judge’s decision is not final. It’s final before the entire ITC body mandates it. Decisions must be made. Corrective action. At the meeting scheduled for December 13, it will not happen for a few more months. “

Google’s official response to the decision by spokeswoman Jos Castaeda: “We do not use Sonos technology and compete for product quality and the benefits of ideas. We disagree with this preliminary decision and continue to insist. Upcoming review process. ”For more information, please read this entire report.

