2021 Managed IT Systems ranked as an elite managed service provider on the NextGen101 list

Managed IT Systems has been named one of the world’s leading managed service providers in the prestigious Channel Futures 2021 NextGen101 ranking. This award follows the ranking of the 2020 MSP501 list.

The NextGen 101 list recognizes industry-leading managed services and technology providers that are driving a new wave of growth and innovation in technology channels through breakthrough solutions for their customers. Channel FuturesNextGen101 is a company with great expectations given the state-of-the-art information technology and communications solutions it offers. Many of these business models revolve around generating recurring revenue from cloud, security, and unified communications, among others.

Given that they represent the future of technology channels and the IT industry, Channel FuturesNextGen101 is the growth organization of interest in channels today. Winners of this year’s NextGen101 were selected from the applications received at the 2021 Channel Futures MSP501.

Scott Miller, CEO of Managed IT Systems, said: “As a leading managed service provider, we are constantly striving to help Georgia companies improve their productivity and profitability by making IT a streamlined part of their operations.”

Channel Futures always wants to make sure that its partner community is recognized in their area of ​​expertise, so we are creating programs that focus on their needs. Nextgen 101 represents that effort.

NextGen 101 represents organizations and leaders leading a new wave of growth in the technology industry. Robert DeMarzo, Vice President of Content at Informa TechChannels, says customer experience is at the heart of business and thinking, approaching partners in a unique way.

Allison Francis, editor and content producer for Channel Partners and Channel Futures, said NextGen 101 was specially designed to honor partners who devote resources to building all practices while maintaining core business integrity. increase. Given that these companies represent the future of technology channels and the IT industry, Channel FuturesNextGen101 is the hottest of all organizations in today’s channels.

Data collected by the annual NextGen101 and MSP501 facilitates Channel Futures market intelligence insights and provides robust dataset and database trend reports to support editorial coverage, event programming, community and networking strategies, and educational services. Create.

Background

The 2021 MSP501 and NextGen101 lists are based on the data collected by Channel Futures. The data was collected online from March 1st to May 24th, 2021. The MSP501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics such as recurring revenue, profit margin and other factors.

About managed IT systems

Since 2005, Managed IT Systems has been a leading provider of IT support and consulting focused on SMEs in the Atlanta and Athens regions. By making IT a streamlined part of our operations, we’ve helped hundreds of companies improve their productivity and profitability. We provide our clients with customized technology solutions to increase operational value and mitigate risk. For more information, please visit https://www.manageditsystems.com/.

Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Channel Futures

Channel Futuresis is a media and event platform that serves companies with IT channel industry insights, industry analytics, peer engagement, business information, and face-to-face events. Our assets include Channel Futures MSP 501, Channel Futures DEI 101, the most influential and fast-growing managed service providers in the technology industry, and often undervalued in technology channels. Celebrate and celebrate. We offer unmatched face-to-face events such as Channel Partners Events, Channel Partners Conference & Expo, MSP Summit and Channel Evolution Europe. The DEI Community Group is an initiative to educate, support, promote and maintain diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in the IT channel industry. Channel Futures is part of Informa Tech, a market-leading business-to-business information provider with depth and expertise in the information and communication (ICT) technology sector. We welcome more than 7,400 subscribers each year and more than 3.8 million unique visitors access digital each month. More than 18,200 students to the community, training programs, 225,000 representatives to the event. Channel Futures is where the world meets channels. We are moving our channel partners forward. For more information, please visit channelfutures.com.

Media Contact GinetteAndre Associate Marketer, VIP Relations [email protected]

Allison Francis Editor, Channel Futuresand MSP 501 [email protected]

