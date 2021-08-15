The new iPhone 13 leak promises a super cool feature upgrade





The large lens covers the iPhone 12 Pro Max camera. Are there any major improvements to the iPhone 13?

David Ferran

According to recent rumors, this year’s iPhone is probably called the iPhone 13 or perhaps the iPhone 12s, with at least some models showing major camera upgrades and the possibility of a new iPhone being announced.

According to the latest report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, cameras for at least some models of the next iPhone will be significantly upgraded. This is in line with previous predictions, but details are now available.

Video portrait mode

At the top of the list is video portrait mode, which complements features currently limited to still image capture. Portrait mode, as you know, is a mode that skillfully blurs the background when the subject is in pin-sharp focus, with more artistic results and pinning the viewer’s attention exactly where it’s needed. ..

Apple’s video capabilities are extraordinary, but the default camera app hasn’t previously allowed you to use portrait mode video on your iPhone. Several other brands, such as OnePlus, have already achieved this on their mobile phones. Similarly, there are third-party apps, such as Focos Live, that already manage portrait mode video. However, adding this feature to the Apples Camera app makes a big difference because it’s an app that almost everyone uses.

Many critics still say that they outperform their rivals in video recording on the iPhone, especially on Pro models. I agree with that. This new feature could further widen the gap.

Video portrait mode may be on the way in the coming weeks. It may be limited to the Pro model of the iPhone 13, but the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 may also be able to see it.

FORBES Details Apple iOS 14.8: Unprecedented iPhone Software Update Coming Soon, David Phelan Reporting Claims

ProRes

Next is ProRes, a high-quality video compression format that appeals to professional photographers who need more advanced smartphone video. Here’s how Apple describes this format: AppleProRes is one of the most popular video formats for professional video production and post production. ProRes is a codec technology developed by Apple for high-quality, high-performance editing in Final Cut Pro.

Just as Apple ProRAW enhances the still image capabilities of the iPhone 12 Pro, ProRes will add another level of professional functionality to future iPhones. ProRes may be exclusive to iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Filter-like system

The third predictable feature is a system that acts like a filter, which clearly improves the look and color of your photos.

This can be very interesting as color fidelity has always been a powerful feature of iPhone photos. This allows the user to increase or decrease the color temperature of the photo without affecting the white tint. However, the system is applied to objects and people who use machine learning instead, unlike the usual filters that are applied to the big picture.

Gurman also leaked other rumors and leaks, including a small notch on the front of the iPhone, a faster chip (that is, did anyone think Apple would put a slower chip on the latest phones?), And improved display quality. Is backed up.

We will know everything in just a few weeks.

one more

Readers of Dwight Silverman’s Excellent Release Notes Newsletter will know that he contains a photo of his cat. I want to do the same. I don’t have immediate access to his pet, so I choose a picture of a dog.

London blockade lark, April 2020.

David Ferran

In the spring of 2020, London was closed and could only leave home with one hour of exercise a day. You weren’t even allowed to sit in the park. So the dog walk was a daily break for freedom. The iPhone SE (2020) has just been released and this was one of the shots I took to test its portrait mode feature.

Since the phone has only one rear camera, the effect is entirely through the software. At the time of its release, Apple said the new SE portrait mode, like the iPhone XR, was for human subjects only, but the dog did a pretty good job here and apparently enjoyed her spring stay. Her fluffy tail was gently out of focus, so Apple probably said she knew that the phone’s ability to distinguish between background and subject wasn’t as enthusiastic as the Top Flight model.

I also like this photo because it has colors. From her floppy ears to the panting tongue, every detail is colored with perfect fidelity.

