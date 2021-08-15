Apple unexpectedly revealed that AirPods have breathtaking new features





Do AirPods already have great health features?

As you mercilessly glide to the next Apple event (when it’s going to happen here), new research treatises show a whole new dimension to AirPods and AirPods Pro. This represents an amazing new feature that may appear in AirPods 3, and perhaps the current AirPods and AirPods Pro.

And this research treatise has some authority. It’s from Apple itself in collaboration with Cornell University arxiv.org. It can be found in both locations in the Machine Learning Research section of the Apple site.

Discovered by the excellent MyHealthyApple, this product shows that in-ear headphones can estimate the respiratory rate from the sound of breathing.

The article didn’t mention the AirPods name at first, but given the people involved, it’s pretty certain which brand they’re referring to, and later they’ll give a clearer picture of which earphones were used. I have.

First, specify the following:

Respiratory rate (RR) is a clinical indicator used to assess overall health and fitness. This task investigates a model-driven approach that estimates RR from short audio segments obtained after physical exercise in healthy adults. Data were collected from 21 individuals using microphone-enabled proximity headphones before, during, and after strenuous exercise. The RR was manually annotated by counting the perceived inhalation and exhalation.

Images from the latest Apple and arxiv.org surveys.

Apple

So why is this important? Well, as the treatise explains, remote estimation of RR can provide a cost-effective way to track disease progression and cardiopulmonary health over time.

In other words, like all Apple health initiatives, its relevance isn’t limited to enthusiastic athletes. As the treatise states, we focus on identifying RR in the context of fitness activities, not specifically on the detection of clinical shortness of breath, but the findings are for medical use. You can use it.

Now, as Apple has previously suggested, it’s a whole new way for AirPods to go down. And if you’re wondering which version of Apple earphones was used in your research, this treatise goes on to tell you.

All data was recorded using microphone-enabled short-range headphones, especially Apples AirPods. These particular wearables were chosen because they are owned by millions of people and are used in a variety of situations, from talking on the phone to listening to music while exercising.

In other words, by using a dyspnea score quantified by the Borg Dyspnea Scale, which sounds very Star Trek but not, AirPods can assess the severity of several respiratory illnesses, including peripheral arterial disease. .. It’s impressive that entry-level AirPods can hear someone’s breathing in this kind of detail, demonstrating that their beamforming mics are very clever.

What we can’t tell from now on is whether it’s a feature that will be implemented in all versions of AirPods, a feature that will be implemented in future versions, or not at all. Also, do I need an Apple Watch to measure the caregiver’s breathing and clinical settings?

Either way, its exciting development.

