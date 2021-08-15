Melbourne uses AI technology to keep streets clean – OpenGov Asia





Given the limited driving range and charging requirements of battery-powered electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivers can minimize travel and charging time while ensuring that they do not run out of charge before completing the tour. It is assumed that the tour route and the charging plan are planned at the same time.

According to the state power company, Indonesia will need more than 31,000 new electric vehicle (EV) charging stations by 2030 to reach the government’s goals. According to the station development roadmap, private and public players will need to invest Rp54.6 trillion (US $ 3.7 billion) over the next decade to install 31,000 commercial charging stations.

Indonesia’s State Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and the Agency for the Assessment and Application of Technology are working together to build a battery-based clean energy infrastructure by building a public electric vehicle charging station (SPKLU). Two SPKLUs are in operation, located at the Jalan Lenteng Agung and MT Haryono Jakarta gas stations, respectively.

The Minister of Transport was convinced that there were lessons that could be input to the ministry to ensure the transition of facilities and infrastructure that are more environmentally friendly, reliable and feasible as much as possible.

According to the Director of Electricity, the battery-powered electric vehicle initiative is part of the energy transition, aimed at reducing fuel imports while promoting cleaner and more efficient energy use. As a result, foreign currency and fuel subsidies can be saved in the long run.

“We appreciate the efforts of oil and gas companies to transform their businesses in response to global development. This transition is not easy, but it can be achieved thanks to the company’s experience and competitiveness. We believe that oil and gas companies can make a significant contribution to the development of electric vehicle infrastructure, “he said.

As a state-owned enterprise dominated by fossil energy, the transformation of oil and gas companies will be carried out significantly and quickly. Efforts to move energy are also taken seriously and include large programs. These goals are directly or indirectly incorporated into the company’s operations as part of its environmental, social and governance (ESG).

In addition, the company has measured carbon emissions over the last decade and reduced carbon emissions by 29% between 2010 and 2020. Further improvements will be made, including in the transportation sector, which accounts for 23% of carbon emissions.

This transport department needs to implement the specification. To that end, the country’s oil and gas companies worked with a variety of stakeholders to develop SPKLU, one of which was in collaboration with the Technical Evaluation and Application Agency. Three locations have been developed and are already in operation.

To help the government develop the electric vehicle industry, the company is working with other middle-class industries, the Indonesian Battery Corporation (IBC) SOE, to develop a battery ecosystem. The company has worked with other stakeholders on sub-batteries used in various tourist destinations by leasing electric vehicles.

Also, soon after launching a green energy station, solar power is currently installed at about 100 gas stations, so electricity is green energy and will be equipped with SPKLU.

Currently, Indonesian oil and gas companies have started SPKLU pilots in 6 locations. This includes SPKLU at Fat Mawati Gas Station in South Jakarta, which was launched on December 10, 2020, SPKLU at Kuningan Gas Station, and SPKLU at Soekarno Hatta Airport, which is currently under construction. The other three SPKLUs work synergistically with the Agency for the Assessment and Application of Technology at Puspitek BPPT Serpong.

The company plans to convert 250-300 gas stations to green energy stations this year. In contrast, customers who purchase fuel from the Green Energy Station are rewarded. This illustrates the company’s efforts to promote the renewable energy mix as part of the country’s energy transition.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://opengovasia.com/melbourne-to-use-ai-tech-to-keep-streets-clean/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos