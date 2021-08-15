How leaders can incorporate new technologies into filmmaking





Filmmakers rely on proven technology to direct commercials and epics for three-hour films. This is because if the cost of making a movie exceeds $ 20,000 per hour (when considering everyone on the set), sticking to established technology is a safe way to get the job done. Apart from these high stakes situations, the film industry is still embracing innovation. There are many people in the industry experimenting with different techniques and techniques, but they don’t do it during expensive productions. This experiment drives filmmaking innovation, where groups question established methods of filming, editing, or sound. As these innovations gain momentum, some companies are developing these technologies on a large scale, while others are adopting them to realize the benefits of efficiency, cost, and production value.

New technology brings many layers of benefits

When cinematographers, filmmakers and production companies introduce new technologies, they are trying to achieve one or more goals. The main goal is to increase the production value of the finished video. New technologies should enable clearer shots, new angles and techniques, more advanced editing, or similar features that affect value. The other is to provide access to work that was previously out of reach due to limitations in shooting, editing, or post-production techniques. Commercial production companies can extend their products to new clients who need sophisticated shots or layered shots. Speed ​​is the third advantage. Technology tools that can turn a few days of production into afternoon work are invaluable. Companies can bid on more competitive jobs to improve quality and reduce labor costs.

Remote production, robot arm, LED wall

As filmmakers adapted to social distance and travel restrictions, technological advances for remote production accelerated during the pandemic. Combining video conferencing with software tools that make camera feeds available as streams in real time allows directors, producers, and other collaborators to view footage and perform their duties remotely.

Production companies can use software such as Unreal Engine to build photo-realistic 3D graphics anywhere and scenes, and digitally insert people into those environments. As a result, businesses can conduct interviews with the CEO of Manhattan and guests in Mumbai or Kansas, who will seamlessly appear on the digital set. This virtual production has transformed the filmmaking business, where series such as The Mandalorian shoot on LED walls that can project all types of scenes. This technology replaces the green screen, allowing the entire filmmaking team to see the full video (excluding visual effects) in real time on the monitor.

A complementary advance in remote and virtual production is virtual location scouting. This scouting allows companies to provide directors and executive producers with virtual tours and 3D captures of potential film locations. This reduces the number of visits needed to shoot commercials, television, or movies, and provides decision makers with the information they need to make informed decisions. Virtual location companies render spaces in 3D, allowing different collaborators to measure dimensions, place comments, and make other presentations within the virtual environment.

Another type of physics technology that shifts filmmaking is the robot camera arm. These devices, such as SISU Cinema Robotics’ advanced products, allow production companies and filmmakers to capture footage in a dynamic and reproducible way. Consider shooting a new line of sneakers, where shoe brands want the same dive shot to capture 20 different pairs. Doing this manually is a painstaking process that requires days of preparation and dozens of takes for each shot. The robotic arm-operated camera allows the user to point their arm using the handheld remote control, and this action can be saved for future use. They can shoot a video of one shoe with a stable robot and capture exactly the same movement, distance, and other attributes with the settings saved by the robot. Editing teams can combine shots that look the same to create fluid content that isn’t possible with human hands.

Another use case for robotic arm control is a commercial that requires a falling object such as a strawberry in a bowl of cereal. Traditionally done with a boom and a variety of gimmicks, this shot can take 100 takes to perfection. With a robot that comes with a dropper attachment, the team can trigger a dropdown down to milliseconds and is programmed to keep track of the target. Improves production speed, accuracy and flexibility.

Finally, when it comes to layering, a skilled person can repeatedly hit the same mark plus or minus a few inches. However, the robot is plus or minus a few microns (micron is 0.001 mm), which means perfect frame-by-frame reproducibility for film.

Promotion of new technology

For executives and other executives involved in video and film production, there are some best practices to facilitate the adoption of new technologies. The first step is to listen to employees, including young staff who understand the latest advances and discussion forums. Seek advice from everyone in the company about the technology they want to try, especially when it comes with potential costs and time savings. Ask the staff what you’re watching on YouTube and the innovations you’ve read from the latest movie sets. Another strategy is to find the minimal viable product by asking the simplest and most cost-effective one the team can try. You may need to watch a demo, rent a technology for a day, or take a three-month lease. Encourage your team to have the lowest barriers to entry, and keep in mind that there are multiple ways to shoot, edit, and add effects in filmmaking. Find the ideal combination of new innovations and established technologies and practices to outperform your competitors, reduce costs and create exhilarating content.

Written by Russell Aldridge, CEO of SISU Cinema Robotics.

Keep track of the latest news live in CEOWORLD Magazine and get the latest news from the US and around the world. The expressed views are those of the author, not necessarily those of CEO WORLD. Follow CEO WORLD Magazine on Twitter and Facebook. For media queries, please contact info @ ceoworld.biz.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ceoworld.biz/2021/08/15/how-leaders-can-embrace-new-technology-in-filmmaking/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos