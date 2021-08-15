Gurman: iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, AirPods 3, iPad mini 6 and more at Apple event in September





Within about a month, Apple will announce a new iPhone model with the Apple Watch Series 7, the long-rumored AirPods 3, and the redesigned iPad mini. Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, in his latest Power-on Newsletter, summarizes everything Apple plans to launch next month.

iPhone 13

Extensive coverage of Apple’s plans for the upcoming iPhone 13. Today, Gurman also summarizes everything you can expect from Apple’s new phone. This should be a “classic Apple S model,” but he says the company will probably call it the next iPhone, the iPhone 13.

Apart from that, he expects the same screen size, but with a smaller notch at the top of the display and new camera features. Earlier this week, it was reported in ProMotion with a video version in Portrait mode, a faster A15 chip, and a 120Hz refresh. Pro model rate.

Learn more about the upcoming iPhone 13 here.

Apple Watch Series 7 and Fitness +

For the Apple Watch Series 7, Gurman expects a “little redesign” with a faster processor, a flatter display, and updated screen technology. It’s been rumored for months that Apple will bring a flatter design to the next watch.

He also states that the company is also preparing a variation of the Time to Walk feature for Apple Fitness + subscribers with Time to Run and AudioMeditations classes.

AirPods 3

Gurman doubles the bet that the next entry-level AirPods model will be “a design closer to the AirPods Pro, including a new in-ear shape and short stem.” He states that this will be “the most important update to that part of Apple’s AirPods line since the first model debuted in 2016.”

Rumor has it that the next entry-level AirPods don’t have ANC or transparency modes, but their new design helps to better isolate the sound.

Learn more about the upcoming AirPods 3 here.

iPad mini 6 and iPad 9

Gurman writes that the new iPad mini 6 is “destined to be a favorite of Apple fans with its narrow borders and completely redesigned.”

Apart from rumors, sources say the 9to5Macs Chance Miller has exclusively discovered that the next mini-model has an A15 chip, a USB-C connector, and a magnetic smart connector similar to the iPad Air and iPad Pro. ..

And if you’re looking for the next entry-level iPad, Gurman said: “A slim, fast 9th generation iPad for students is also available.”

What about the next MacBook Pro?

The next MacBook Pro isn’t scheduled to be announced at the September event, but Gurman said the improved 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with M1X chips are “still available by the time the current MacBook Pro reaches its second year.” It should be. ” anniversary. “

Earlier today, trusted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo talks about the miniLED technology that should be available on the next MacBook Pro. Learn more about.

wrap up

The coming months will be very exciting for both Apple users and the company itself. Which of the products is the most exciting? Please let us know in the comments section below.

