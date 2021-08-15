Interview with early investor Melon Capital





As Israel’s technology and innovation ecosystem matures over the last decade and transitions from start-ups to scale-ups, Israeli founders consistently break funding records during the global epidemic. Has begun to withdraw millions of capital from well-known companies. Grow international investors, companies into unicorns, or open to the capital markets through IPO and SPAC mergers.

In general, the investment industry has a greater focus in recent years on late start-ups and companies, and seeds and early outfits are becoming more and more critical. But this is exactly where Israel’s relatively new venture capital firm, Melon Capital, sees an exceptional opportunity.

Founded in 2017 by young entrepreneurs Lilon Azurierant and Daniel Roditi, Melon Capital focuses on seed and early stage startups with a particular focus on the founders themselves.

“You are working with these founders, it’s about all this potential, this starting point, what the business is. [some day]Azurierant told No Camels late last month in an interview at Melon Capital’s loft-like office in Tel Aviv.

“It’s not even about the size of the market. The size of the market at the start of Facebook was zero. Zero was the amount of money people were willing to spend on social networks, or perhaps because Facebook wasn’t technically the first. It’s MySpace, “she says.

Melon Capital recently announced the launch of Melon II, a new $ 50 million fund focused on early-stage deep-tech startups led by Israeli entrepreneurs. The fund has already invested in four companies; LendAI, a startup operating in the mortgage market, has Melon joined Discount Capital, Israel’s third largest bank; Sorbet, PTO (paid leave) A fintech startup backed by clearinghouses, Viola Ventures, Firmbase and top angel investors. andLaminar is a data protection platform for cloud-native applications, and Meron has invested with TLV and Insight partners.

After years in the United States, he first worked as a MIT student in Boston, then in Atlanta with Bain & Company and a private equity fund, and finally in New York at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) after the merger. Was there. With the acquisition, Azurierant knew that the venture capital (VC) industry was her call. She returned to her home in Israel and met Roditi at Bramberg Capital in Tel Aviv. After that, the pair diverged with Melon themselves.

“In the venture capital world, I bring everything I do to work. You maintain a really strong network of connections and help people get what they want. That’s my job. “She explains.

Azrielant explains that all of these millions or billions of dollars companies started somewhere. And from there, Melon Capital wants to start.

“For me, it’s a 100% obvious move, because if you bet on what everyone else is betting on … as a newcomer, I have to wait in line. But I’ll do my best. That is, if I and my partner do their best, that is, if we can identify early talent and get them before the hype, we can enjoy the hype, “she tells No Camels. increase.

“For us, this method makes a lot more sense,” Azurierant explained, adding that all four startups invested by Melon Capital are already showing signs of steady growth.

This is a complete interview with Azurierant. She talks about the Israeli tech industry as a whole, what it takes to be a great venture capital firm, and what Melon Capital wants before it starts investing. Her answer was edited for length and clarity.

NoCamels: In recent years, a lot of money has been poured into Israeli tech companies and there is a lot of activity in the capital markets. How do you feel about what is happening, good and bad?

Azrielant: The good part is that the ecosystem is mature. I learned not only high-tech products but also how to build a company.Like [Israeli endpoint security firm] SentinelOne is a company, not a product acquired by CheckPoint, Palo Alto Networks, Cisco or IBM. [SentinelOne completed an IPO on the NYSE in June at a valuation of $9 billion]..

So Israeli entrepreneurs have set up companies that can stand there on their own. Previously, there were the best AI researchers, the best developers, and the best infrastructure personnel, [many] Product people. Now we do. There weren’t many sales people. We haven’t done it yet, but it’s getting better.

NoCamels: Why is product management such an important role?

Azrielant: Some companies go up and down depending on whether their product is the best. A guide to top Israeli companies [develop] It’s ugly, but it has the best technology. And if you want to finish at $ 100 million to $ 300 million, that makes sense. You don’t have to put your product at the top to build something that you can add to big companies or big companies.

But now the Israelis are trying to set up a big company. They are no longer just building technology. They are making products. This is a big differentiator for businesses.

I still think Israel’s advantage, its competitive advantage, lies in technology. But if you’re selling technology and the technology wants to sell itself or be self-reliant, you’re in terms of how good the company you’re building will be. Very restricted from the top.

Aesthetics is part of it. The other is ease of use.

So for example, let’s take [our portfolio company] Firmbase is building tools for financial planning and analytics managers. It’s relatively easy to make a product as good as homemade. In other words, if the founder trains you for an hour on the product, you “do this, do it.” I understand, but it’s still not. It’s not intuitive to you. It may sell, but the founders only have that much time a day, so they can’t sell on a large scale.

To build a very complex tool, you need a good product manager. This is because financial planning and analytics are one of the most complex parts of the business. [and still be intuitive].. This is a great example of a company that really needs solid technology, but won’t succeed unless it’s all combined with great products.

In that case, you can’t scale, you don’t get ease of use, and you can’t be better than your existing competitors.

NoCamels: What are the best examples of the differences between a particular technology and product?

Azrielant: Let’s take a look at Cybersphere Endpoint Security. You can install the ugliest thing you’ve ever seen on your computer. And every time a virus occurs, an alert is sent. However, it does not affect your computer’s performance in any way and detects all potential viruses. This is an example of a product that doesn’t really have to be … For example, I wish it was clean, but the main customer needs are very technology based.

Let’s take a look [Israeli-founded video chat app] Houseparty or Snapchat. They are products that go up and down to be completely products. Endpoint security is 100% technology. At Spanchat, these filters require some skill, but as long as they’re good enough and work, no one needs to worry about them.

That is, user experience and ease of use. Sometimes the ease of use is about not even having an interface at all.

NS [Israelis] Still very driven by technology. Considering all consumer apps, few successful apps have been launched in Israel. This lack of product skills has been used by many companies to create this type of barrier.

And that is no longer the case.

NoCamels: Investing in the early stages requires a lot of risk, and as you said, there are many possibilities when the founder is committed to building something. What do you look for when you meet an entrepreneur?

Azrielant: We look for grit and Maven-ness. These are the top two for us.

Looking at past investments, I noticed the biggest correlation between them. [startups] It succeeded and failed because of the resilience of management, especially the CEO.

It is also witty. The whole thing’they came in through the window because they closed the door’.

We love our founders and don’t focus too much on traction. Come to me and say, “What kind of traction do you think the company has when it comes to raising money?” The answer is always zero. You don’t need to have a client. I expect founders to have a thorough understanding of their business and who is the buyer.

The real goal is to understand. What is the problem you are solving? What is the real value of your business and how are you going to market it to your users? That is the most important to me.

If I talk to the founders and feel they understand their business better than ever, I would love to work with them.

NoCamels: From your experience and background, do you think it will be a good founder?

Azrielant: That’s a really good question. Danny and I founded Melon Capital and we are doing very well. [We think about things like] We still need to learn who can teach us and seek help from the right people, bring the right people to our side and get the right partners There is.

NoCamels: So what makes a good VC? Are you a good VC?

Azrielant: VC funds do three things. Access Companies — Find Companies You Potentially Invest in — Choose a company and grow it.

In today’s climate, access tends to be much more important than choice when there is too much money. And if you break access, it has to do with reputation. And grit. Reputation is useful for inbound and grit, and also for outbound.

Being a new entrant means you need to build a reputation … and look at the number of top founders who have the option and are looking specifically for us.

We are still in contact with the founders and developing those relationships. We are finding a truly unique and unique trading flow. Instead of meeting a company that has just decided to raise money, you can build a relationship with the founder by meeting it before.And it gives us more information when we need to decide [to invest]..

We are still small and developing a platform, but for example, there are four exits out of 16 investments from Melon I.

NoCamels: The VC industry here is very developed. There are other VC companies doing in the early stages. Why do founders choose Melon Capital?

Azrielant: Great question. First of all, what we sell is our relationship with ourselves. We invest in people we believe and trust. To be clear, what that means is that if the founder thinks he’s really, really badly making a decision and I talk to him and he hears me, I’ll run him / she Remember to trust your business.

We are working really hard for our founders. If they don’t need help, we let them do them, but if they get an offer to buy inbound, if they want to manage the process with investors, or if they want to hire a VP, etc. , We make it sleepless Make sure they get what they need.

NoCamels: As a newcomer, how do you see the landscape here differently? You are both in your late 20s and early 30s, what’s the difference?

Azrielant: It’s easier to work with the founder at eye level, as we understand [the process].. In many ways we are investing in people like us.

We understand that we are a startup and we are experiencing it. Work to find a competitive advantage, hire the first employee and do all these things we are living in now. It’s like walking the same path as the founder. We are building just as they are building our business. And we can’t help but work hard.

NoCamels: I apologize for being tired of questions like interviews, but where do you think Melon Capital will be five years from now?

Azrielant: Here are more businesses and more exits. It is an important differentiator for us. We love the early stages. We love managing small funds. The reason people don’t stay early is because they start raising more and more money. We will work really hard and really personally with all the founders. And in five years, I want to have more money under my belt.

Therefore, I think we will raise the Melon IV Fund within five years.

