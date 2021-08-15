COVID-19: Saskatchewan.Health warns of exposure on August 6 Rider Game Shuttle





The Saskatchewan Department of Health has warned the general public that the shuttle bus from Birmingham’s Bocca and Yale House Regina to Mosaic Stadium is at increased risk of being infected with COVID-19.

According to SHA, one or more people were sitting near the front of the bus on their way to the stadium on August 6th at 6:30 pm and on their way back to Birmingham at 11:30 pm.

“Contact tracing is in progress, but contact tracing was difficult because the people in question were on the shuttle with strangers and perhaps people within 6 feet and weren’t wearing masks.” SHA is written in the release.

SHA requires those who currently choose to board the shuttle or bus to record where they are sitting on the shuttle or bus (rows and seats) and how many people are wearing masks.

SHA states that this is useful information for contact tracing and “helps avoid this situation in the future.”

In accordance with the Disease Control Regulations, all attending individuals, especially those on the Birmingham shuttle, should self-monitor their COVID-19 symptoms until August 20th.

When symptoms appear, the individual is asked to immediately begin self-quarantine and seek immediate examination.

