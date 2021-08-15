Will Google lose its throne as the King of Search?





Google founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page often argued in research papers when working in a Stanford University dorm room, and advertising revenue often provides an incentive to provide poor search results. ..

Today, Google is synonymous with the Web, but it’s far from the competitive, transparent search engine that we started developing decades ago. Google jumped into the dictionary and needed a fatal fix to become a trillion-dollar empire. To the original blueprint. The result is a search engine that fills organic links under heavy ads, monitors visitors on every move and click, and leverages the vast data pool that Google collects from the rest of the service to manipulate the results. I did.

The new roster of competitors believes it can offer you better deals. Their search engines swear they won’t track you or show ads if you’re willing to pay a few dollars. Can they save us from Google’s invasive and monopolistic domination, or are they destined to fail after a futile fight with an unstoppable giant?

Rise of private search engines

Josep Pujol, head of search for the Brave browser, calls Google a tollhouse on the web.

Brave browser

Google may just look like a single gear on a larger internet machine, but it has more sway than you think. For most people, it’s the primary way for them to access information online, and if something can’t be found via Google, it’s virtually non-existent. Therefore, Pujol adds that having only one (or two) ways to access the Web is very problematic.

The startup behind the Brave browser, which currently hosts about 34 million users, deployed a search engine a few weeks ago. It claims that unlike Google, it does not profile users and does not use secret methods or algorithms to bias results.

Brave indexes web trenches from the beginning. So, in the end, it doesn’t rely on aggregators like Bing, and Google tries to be everything that isn’t. That private gives you more control over how much you want to be anonymous during a search. And most importantly, you don’t have a vested interest in displaying ads.

Will you pay for a private search engine?

Brave will offer both ad-free and ad-free premium subscriptions, but Neeva, a new private search engine from a pair of former Google employees, will focus away from users as soon as the ad enters the image. Find a way to squeeze additional dollars from another click for advertisers.

Without Neeva and with Neeva Neeva

Neevas CEO and co-founder Sridhar Ramaswamy had previously led Google’s crown gemstone ($ 115 billion advertising sector) for over a decade, and in a sense, people are already a search engine like Google. I’m paying for Resolve personal data, bad user experience with wall-to-wall advertising, and substandard content.

Therefore, Neeva has a $ 5 prepaid monthly fee, and instead you can use an ad-free private search engine that can display information from third-party apps such as Gmail, Dropbox, and Microsoft Office 365.

Neeva can be an attractive and ad-free alternative for those who can afford it, but experts say that its success and its underlying privacy payment model are generally difficult socio-economics. Say to present a problem.

If privacy payments are required, Dr. Shomir Wilson, director of the Human Language Technology Lab at Pennsylvania State University, told Digital Trends. That way, it’s a luxury that no one can get.

Not a place of equal competition

But Niva and Brave are hiring the first to challenge Google, and there’s good reason that competitors like Bing can’t even dent their monopoly. Google dominates more than 90% of the search engine market, and competing with its vast resources has been a daunting task for new entrants to offer alternatives. It achieved that by effectively starving the enemies who could grow.

Google pays Apple, Mozilla and other platform owners billions of dollars as the default search engine for the most popular operating systems and browsers such as Mac, iPhone, Android phones and Google Chrome. And users of these platforms are unlikely to get in the way of switching search engines.

According to Dr. Wilson, we have a lasting habit centered around search engines. Once the search engine has become familiar and convenient, returning to what you like can be a kind of reflex.

However, as awareness of privacy-first products has skyrocketed among people and Big Tech faces the biggest antitrust battle, it has been on a private search engine affiliated with Google since 2008. Kamyl Bazbaz, vice president of communications for DuckDuckGo, looks forward to this trend. It’s spinning.

DuckDuckGo has grown unprecedentedly over the past year, doubling its active users from 50 million to 100 million. It is also currently the second most used search engine on the phone in several countries, including the United States. In addition to search engines, DuckDuckGo provides tools to protect your identity from third-party trackers and other malicious online practices.

Fight for the future without Google defaults

Cooper Quintin, senior security researcher at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, agrees that breaking Google’s default privileges is the key to the prosperity of our competitors, but to actually enforce such antitrust laws, Will take strong action on behalf of the government.

Fortunately for Neeva, Brave, DuckDuckGo, and the rest, the Justice Department, along with 11 Attorney Generals, sued Google for these exact reasons.

The fact that Google manages search access points means that the new search model has been denied the tools to become a true rival. That is, an effective path to the market and massive access to consumers, advertisers, or data.

If history is any sign, the odds are against Google. Last year, search engine giants lost a similar proceeding in Europe, allowing Android users to choose instead of choosing the default search engine at startup.

Whatever the outcome of these proceedings, Google’s rivals are far ahead of them before they even get a chance to threaten search engine monopoly, and they understand it.

In the meantime, Pujol says Brave is focusing on what it can do and is building alternatives. Knowing that there is demand, we are crazy or bold enough to challenge. “

