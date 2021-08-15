Sukhinder Singh Cassidy CEO Journey – TechCrunch





Skinder Shin Cassidy Contributor

Sukhinder Singh Cassidy has founded the Boardlist, a premium talent marketplace that helps diverse leaders find board and executive opportunities. A technology executive, entrepreneur, board member and investor, she has 25 years of experience helping companies like Google, Amazon and Yodlee grow and grow.Other posts by this contributor It makes sense for startups to build a diverse board

It would be better if I could fully explore the larger landscape of the new company emerging in Silicon Valley after hearing others suggest me several different work opportunities while still at Google in 2008. I found that I could make a good decision.

I’ve been focusing on Google businesses outside the US for the last few years, but to be honest, I felt I wasn’t in contact with the startup world. Beyond my goal of becoming CEO of my company, I had two ambitions. We wanted to help build good consumer services that please people (potentially e-commerce) and build more wealth for ourselves and our families. ..

To better evaluate my options, I decided to quit Google first and find a way to study the wider ecosystem of the enterprise before choosing where to go. Decided to give himself a blank slate before making the final choice, he left Google at the age of three months and was a former startup investor at Silicon Valley’s top venture capital firm, Accel Partners. Temporarily participated as CEO-in. -Dwelling.

In the months that followed, I helped Accel evaluate investment opportunities across various digital sectors. With a particular focus on e-commerce, I had the opportunity to participate and research companies that I’m thinking of starting from scratch.

Thursday, August 19 2:00 pm PDT / 5:00 pm EDT / 9:00 pm UTC

Managing Editor Danny Cryton interviews Sukhinder Singh Cassidy, author of “Choose Possibility” on Twitter Spaces.

One of Accels’ key partners, Theresia Gou, helped me brainstorm and joined the ranks of a professional priest. She has known each other for over 10 years (I originally met her as a young founder at Yodlee) and was at a similar stage in our career, so she was a challenge and an individual in my career. I knew that I could equate them with each other. Like me, Theresia was pregnant with her next child and had yet another commonality in similar life stages.

While at Accel, I spent a disproportionate amount of time testing my macro treatise that online shopping is about to explode in new ways. I’ve seen the rise of e-tailers on Google (many of these companies, such as eBay and Amazon, were Google’s biggest advertisers at the time), but many of the major e-commerce sites, such as Amazon and Zappos, I still had a practical feel. To them.

Meanwhile, new fashion and decoration e-commerce sites such as Rent the Runway, Gilt, Houzz, Wayfair, and One Kings Lane have sprung up everywhere and are growing rapidly. These sites took advantage of a more ambitious and entertainment-oriented type of shopping experience and sought to move it online.

Accel and other professional investors are funding them, and my own observations suggest that this area will create another big wave of online consumer growth. These lifestyle shopping categories were also personally appealing. I was a target customer for many of them.

I’ve listened to the marketing of all e-commerce companies looking to raise money, talking to some companies that need an early-stage CEO, and a luxury version of the new e-commerce service, eBay. I started working on the idea. I continued to listen to non-e-commerce marketing to give myself a reference point for assessing online shopping opportunities.

At Yodlee and Google, I was fortunate enough to work with very smart and talented people who shared my values. I wanted to do the same for my next venture.

I also wanted to work with great investors, but fortunately I could work with Accel-funded companies, start on my own, or take advantage of Id’s relationships with other investors. I was able to do it. I spent time with the founders of multiple companies trying to figure out who they were as leaders, in addition to what they were working on.

At this point in my career, I had a pretty clear idea of ​​my psychic powers and values, so I could get the most out of my unique gift and the founder or senior leader would take mine. I searched for a company that has complementary strengths.

Specifically, I wanted to join a company with a very strong engineering and product management culture that requires a CEO with strategic, vision, business development, financing, and team building expertise. Applying these criteria and thinking that if I become CEO, this duplication could lead to conflict, some opportunities in companies where the founder is too similar to my skill set I declined.

Finally, I spent my time at Accel pondering the risks of becoming the CEO of a startup and whether I could afford to fail. My biggest risk was related to ego and reputation. Given how volatile early-stage startups are, I was worried that I would leave my successful role as a global executive and suffer from very large and visible failures. But the more I thought about it, the more I faced this ego risk and thought that my reputation as a Google executive was strong enough to survive one failure.

The personal risk of taking on the role of CEO of a startup is different from the risk associated with my job at Google, but it wasn’t that great. While serving as CEO for the first time, I knew it would be very stressful to take another newborn baby (son Kieran) home, but I didn’t travel the world for days or weeks, and more than one. You may benefit from working in your time zone. , As before.

Finally, we assessed the economic risk of potential movements. My startup equity has long had uncertain value, but given the excitement of becoming more influential and responsible as CEO, this is a risk worth taking. I decided. I lost a big financial package by leaving Google and switching to startup salaries, but I was able to pay my bills at home with a little digging into my savings. In this situation, I was ready to make a leap.

Almost a year after leaving Google, in early 2010, I finally found the right opportunity to join fashion technology startup Polyvore as a full-time CEO. Polyvore, the predecessor of Pinterest, was based on the idea that women could clip online images to digitally create fashion and decoration idea boards for immediate shopping.

Millions of young women (including influencers) were already using and loved this service. The founding team was led by rock star engineer Pasha Sadri and three other product and technology people from Yahoo, Google and others.

Pasha is known for his intellect, and for years we had informally drank coffee and had great discussions about business strategy. In fact, Polyvore has tried to hire me as CEO twice before. The first time I was at Google and the other time I left the company in 2008. At that time, Id spent a productive afternoon with the founding team, helping them think through them. Business type. We also knew Peter Fenton, one of Silicon Valley’s most successful investors and the company’s leading funder. Peter was the one who first introduced me to Polyvore and then passively opened courts to me.

Having spent so much time exploring my options from different angles, I am now ready to make great decisions. I was convinced that e-commerce was starting the next wave of growth and was excited to be part of it.

In that vision, I knew that Polyvore was one of the best companies to succeed and could make a significant contribution to building services that would please millions of people. I was impressed with the strengths of the founders and investors of Polyvores and expected to complement their efforts well. Recognizing that my success as a startup CEO depends on relationships with the founders and the board, I was spending time getting to know them.

In the meantime, I faced a horrifying demon and took financial risks, but actively negotiated offers and tackled my ego risk to explain the downside scenario I imagined. With all this work in place, I finally jumped.

After managing billions of dollars in profit and loss and leading a team of 2,000 at Google, he became the newly appointed CEO of 10 fashion startups in February 2010.

As we find greater options in our careers, we all face important moments of decision. The choices we make are not perfect and not all frameworks around the world completely eliminate risk. But we do not need integrity or risk relief. You need to move on to the next step.

By choosing carefully and using all the tools you have at your disposal, you can maximize the benefits and anticipate the disadvantages so that you can understand the opportunities available while preparing to meet all the challenges facing reality. increase.

Excerpt from Choice of Possibilities: Take risks and prosper (even if you fail)’by Sukhinder Singh Cassidy. Copyright 2021 by Sukhinder Singh Cassidy. Published and reprinted with the permission of Mariner Books / Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. all rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/08/15/my-big-jump-sukhinder-singh-cassidys-ceo-journey/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos