Technology: View: Innovation is the fuel that enables India to thrive in the post-covid world





Research and innovation are important pillars for Aatmanirbhar Bharat. And yet, India’s total spending on R & D is only 0.65% of GDP. This is lower than the 1.5-3% spent by the top 10 countries. Government intervention with favorable policies can stimulate innovation in the country.

Over the years, India has witnessed an increase in technology adoption. This should be more effective when the diversity and uniqueness of the country is reflected in the solution. For example, self-driving cars need AI to be smarter. But to be effective on Indian roads, you need to be intelligent enough to understand the nuances of Indian roads and driving. India can become a game changer of innovation with a More for Less innovation model that leverages its strengths in indigenous research and a talent ecosystem that guarantees successful results with minimal investment.

To succeed in these volatile times, we need to focus on innovative strategies that are truly differentiators. Making innovation an agenda allows startups to script amazing post-covid India rebound stories. Policies such as tax credits can provide incentives for venture capitalists and enhance local R & D.

MSME can be explained as making the most important difference to the economy. Facilitating an innovation network between MSMEs, academia and large corporations enables better commercialization of innovative products and services. There is much to be learned from the OECD economy, where 60-70% of workers in most countries and five new jobs are created for every $ 1 million invested in public R & D.

India has shown tremendous strength in software exports, but self-sustaining India also needs a robust technological infrastructure. Moreover, it is not only manufacturing everything in India, but also gaining a competitive and restorative advantage in the area of ​​stress caused by the global turmoil. To do this, you need to invest in deep technology and prioritize areas where technology can play a major role.

Future jobs driven by cutting-edge technology will require the acquisition of new skills that will help foster an innovation ecosystem. Technology is now horizontal across all vertical directions. It is of utmost importance to encourage young students to learn niche technology skills such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, cloud computing, blockchain and analytics.

Thanks to the EdTech platform, today we have a pool of resources to start our skill-up journey. Learning platforms need to support a variety of languages ​​and dialects to ensure comprehensive learning and skill development. This can change the lives of millions of people.

Bringing together academic institutions and businesses in the technology sector is important to fostering an innovation ecosystem. This allows students to participate in cutting-edge labs in a real-world business environment. At the same time, the organization is also introduced to the appropriate pool of fresh talent. To take full advantage of opportunities, we need to focus on developing interdisciplinary skills. To achieve this, current institutional capabilities should be strengthened by the integration of the humanities and engineering into existing courses.

In the long run, fostering an innovation ecosystem will help businesses overcome unforeseen crises. Leaders need to reflect on whether they are using all the means available for innovation. Today’s enterprises are pushing for innovative measures for sustainability. Stakeholders are increasingly working with organizations with green practices and sustainable innovation. In addition, strong environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) proposals can improve operational efficiency and significantly reduce costs.

Innovation is the fuel that enables us to thrive in the post-covid world. But we need to develop the right policies to develop our skills, foster a creative ecosystem, and build networks for technology dissemination and mutual collaboration.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/opinion/et-commentary/view-innovation-is-the-fuel-that-will-enable-india-to-thrive-in-a-post-covid-world/articleshow/85353354.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

