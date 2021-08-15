Google caught up in the kung fu controversy





A Swiss-based international Chinese martial arts organization has filed a proceeding in an Australian court against the American high-tech giant Google over the Kung Fu controversy in Turkey.

The International Wushu Federation (IWUF), the world governing body of Kung Fu, has forced the Australian federal court to disclose the identity of the operator of the Wushuleaks Channel that posted the video to Google, which owns the video platform YouTube. Claims that the IWUF is broken.

American Kung Fu expert Dan Inosanto credits: John Patrick Eugrady, sparring with filmmaker Wolt Sewingham (right) in Sydney in 1987.

Earlier this month, Federal Court Judge Helen Loaf ordered Google to hand over the account details of the person responsible for the Wushuleaks channel.

Judge Rofe said the IWUF is considering further legal action and has the right to know more, claiming that the video uploaded by Wushuleaks infringes the IWUF’s copyright and is defamatory. did.

Behind IWUF’s actions in Australia is Walter Missingham, whose LinkedIn profile states: Walt is Australia’s most profitable television documentary producer. He began his career as a battle choreographer and has over 30 years of experience as a documentary filmmaker.

He has produced several Bruce Lee documentaries, including Intercepting Fist and Path of the Dragon.

Mr. Misingham, chairman of the Oceania Kung Fu Wushu Federation and vice president of IWUF, said that the Wushu Federation video is a corrupt organization of IWUF, manipulating competition results, corruptly accepting and engaging in benefit payments. I told the court that it suggested. Match-fixing.

The ruling does not provide any further details, but Turkish media previously reported that the video was related to a couple running the Turkish Martial Arts Federation. They allegedly supported three children and held a tournament in which the family was both a player and a judge.

The video, which is currently disabled, also claims that the judge has received a bribe.

