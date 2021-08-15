Google Fi customers can save over $ 400 with this amazing Galaxy Z Flip 3 deal





If you pay the full amount on your smartphone, you are wrong with it. Well, that’s not really the case. However, transactions are often required. This is especially helpful in preventing it from being scattered in premium handset. Applies to Samsung’s brand new Galaxy Flip 3 phones, you can save $ 400 from MSRP via Google Fi and get $ 150 store credits on Samsung.

By making the offer even more attractive, it applies to both new and existing customers. So how does it work? If you are new to Google Fi (new or the last day of the Google Fi service is more than 180 days), after confirming shipment within 30 days of activating the Galaxy Z Flip 3 with the new full service plan, Google Fi Will be active for 30 consecutive days.

Another caveat is that you need to activate your phone with the same Google Fi account you used to purchase your phone, or become a new member of the buyer’s group plan and target your phone number within 30 days. You need to transfer it to your Google Fi account. There is the biggest caveat there. Those who choose to get a new number will not receive a $ 400 billing credit.

Fine printing is similar to existing Google Fi customers. Although it is an existing full service plan, it will activate the phone too much within 30 days and must be in the same Google Fi account that was used to purchase the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

“If you are not currently using the Fi service and the last day of the Fi service was done within the last 180 days as part of an existing single subscriber or group plan, the number will be Fi within 30 days of shipping. You’ll need to bring / forward it to us. Confirmation emails. Fi-to-Fi number transfers are not covered, “Google explains.

The $ 400 savings will not be offered as a check or prepaid card. Instead, it’s a credit that applies to your monthly service costs. For an additional $ 150 credit on Samsung, you must pre-order and purchase your phone by August 26, download the Shop Samsung app from the Galaxy Store or Google Play Store, and follow the instructions to qualify. ..

The main specs of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 I didn’t have a chance to review the phone itself, but I actually experienced the Galaxy Z Flip 3 for a quick preview of the foldable phone. This is a sophisticated phone with a large 6.7-inch Infinity Flex display (2640×1080), with a fast refresh rate of 60Hz to 120Hz from its predecessor.

In addition, it features a larger 1.9-inch cover screen with 512×260 resolution, a 10MP selfie camera and two 12MP sensors for wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle photography.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and 8GB of RAM. Check in the internal storage at 128GB or 256GB, depending on the capacity you choose. It also features a 3,300mAh battery that supports 10 watts of wireless and 15 watts of wired fast charging, or 4.5 watts of reverse wireless charging.

Stay tuned for a full review at a later date.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://amp.hothardware.com/news/google-fi-save-over-400-galaxy-z-flip-3-deal The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos