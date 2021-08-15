Google Wear OS 3 offers the first exclusive YouTube Music smartwatch app, but you still need one to access it





The Google Wear OS3 update has released some new and exciting features to make your smartwatch experience better and more enjoyable. However, search engine giants have announced that these two new applications are dedicated to the new smartwatch system version.

(Photo: Screenshot from @ SabiqWrites Twitter post) GoogleWearOS3 offers the first exclusive YouTube Music smartwatch app, but you still need one to access it

Now that Samsung and Google have unveiled a smartwatch partnership with Wear OS 3, it seems that Samsung may launch two of the first smartwatches to do that. # SamsungUnpackedpic.twitter.com / N2TTJMM6zD

-Rizwan Awan (@SaqibWrites) August 9, 2021

Google and Samsung have worked together to decide to make Wear OS a bit lighter than the current software version. Over the past few months, many users have already been looking forward to the upcoming innovations of giant tech companies for popular smartwatch systems.

This time, Google has confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series will offer new Google Maps and YouTube Music apps. According to the company, these two new applications are specifically designed for Galaxy Watch 4 models with the new WearOS 3.

This means that wearables that still have the old root OS2 can’t enjoy them. Meanwhile, the new YouTube Music for Wear OS3 is considered the first music application for smartwatches, so many consumers are very excited.

Google Wear OS 3 Receives First Smartwatch Music App

According to the latest Nintendo Power report, the latest YouTube Music app for Google Wear OS3 is a brand new version compared to what’s available on smartphones and desktops.

(Photo: Screenshot of @ bobodtech’s Twitter post) Google WearOS 3 offers the first exclusive YouTube Music smartwatch app, but you still need one to access it

The big advantage of combining @Google and @Samsung’s Wear OS is that you can run Google apps on your new Galaxy smartwatch. #GalaxyUnpacked pic.twitter.com/2A2GIFJrhx

— Bob O’Donnell (@bobodtech) August 11, 2021

Also read: Google Search Interactive Periodic Table provides 3D models: Family Bell Reminders and other new features

But giant search engines have repeatedly stated that not everyone enjoys the new smartwatch music app. Even if you already own a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, you still need a YouTube Premium subscription.

“YouTube Music Premium subscribers can access over 80 million songs and thousands of playlists with Wear OS’s new YouTube Music app,” Google said.

Technology developers added that the new dedicated music app allows you to listen to your favorite songs even when you’re not connected to the internet.

Apart from this, Google explained that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series processor also has advanced smart download capabilities that will update the wearable when you add new songs and connect to a new WiFi service.

Is YouTube Music Premium Worth It?

Robots.Net explained that if you have a limited budget, the best option you can choose is a basic YouTube subscription. However, if you want to get the most out of YouTube’s features, the premium version is for you.

YouTube, on the other hand, offers these new users a free trial to find out if their premium subscriptions meet their needs.

Keep the tabs open in TechTimes for the latest news about Google Wear OS 3 and other smartwatch systems.

Related article: Google reveals $ 400 discount on Galaxy Flip 3 phone for touch focus game “Humanity” and Fi plan

This article is owned by TechTimes

Author: Griffin Davis

2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techtimes.com/articles/264159/20210815/google-wear-os3-offers-first-exclusive-youtube-music-smartwatch-app.htm

