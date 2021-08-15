Saturday Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update





There are signs of a weekend search ranking update from Google Search again. Again, this is unconfirmed and it’s hard to tell what this is. This may be the end of the Google Link Spam Update, but it hasn’t been fully deployed as of Friday. Or it may be something new.

Even on weekends, you can see chats on various forums. And I’ve seen big fluctuations and volatility reported by tracking tools. Yesterday, Saturday, August 14th, virtually everything is showing big fluctuations. Chatter started to pick up a bit on Friday and Saturday.

Again, Google’s Danny Sullivan said on Friday that link spam updates haven’t been done yet, but should be done soon. So I wonder if this is relevant:

Every time you ask, it gets longer 🙂

Seriously, no, it hasn’t been done yet. But I don’t expect it that long.

Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) August 13, 2021 Google Update Chatter

Here are some of the chats from WebmasterWorld:

Yes, we also noticed a decline in health niche clients. After three days of normal traffic and high sales, it hit again yesterday evening (-50%). It has decreased very significantly today. US traffic has dropped 32% since 8am. This morning, search and direct traffic looks fine. It seems to come from a decrease in traffic via referral links and social media. Perhaps people are enjoying summer Saturdays. Sales were terrible this summer … it doesn’t really exist and I’ve heard from other unrelated niche friends that it’s quiet. It looks like a major update is unfolding, everyone good luck with the huge drop-hope it’s just a mess.

But like all the updates Google makes, not everyone sees it. However, there is a fair amount of chattering to check the tracking tools to see if updates are displayed.

Tracking tool

Mozcast shows hot weather:

Semrush was pretty expensive on Saturday:

Rank Ranger:

SERPmetrics:

Cognitive SEO:

Accuranker:

Argolou:

I know I’ll report this on Sunday, but this week I’m going on a family vacation so I’ll be live as soon as possible.

Have you seen non-standard rankings and traffic changes this weekend?

Glenn Gabe added some charts:

We shared some examples of sites with high volatility in late July / early August (eg August 1st). I checked those sites as the link spam updates are finished, and I’m certainly seeing some additional volatility (even reversing the course). After all, it may have been a link spam update … pic.twitter.com/EIq7hSOxzn

— Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) August 15, 2021

Forum discussions at Webmaster World.

