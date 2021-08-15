Google seeks dismissal in Ohio utility proceedings





The company told Ohio courts that Google search isn't a utility just because it's popular. Ohio's AG in June said Google needs to prioritize and regulate its products.

Google called for a dismissal of a proceeding filed by the Ohio Attorney General on Friday, saying the search engine wasn’t a utility just because it was popular.

“As with Ohio, claiming that Google Search is a” utility “declares that Ohio is a business that can be acquired, built, owned, and operated. But that’s ridiculous, “Google said in a filing. “The state wouldn’t have been able to bear that burden for countless reasons, especially because it doesn’t have a business that directs the online information people want to see.”

Ohio’s Dave Yost sued Google in June, saying the company’s search capabilities should be regulated like utilities, just like water, electricity and transportation companies.

Google said on Friday that the state’s request was “less effective under the law than the request to declare Fox News, The New York Times, or Wal-Mart as a” utility. ” Most people in a particular town give news and groceries on behalf of someone else. ”

Yost said he took anti-competitive behavior when the company prioritized its products, such as Google Flight, alongside organic search results. According to the proceedings, rival products should be offered as often as Google’s products.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. Tony Dejak / AP Photo

Google said the result was an editorial decision and is therefore protected under the First Amendment.

“It goes without saying that the state cannot interfere with this protected expression and Google will try to control what should and should not be included in the results page,” Google said.

The company’s claim was also technical. The company said it was important to have a mechanism for how Google search results would be reflected on Ohio computers. Google cannot be classified as a “general carrier” by Ohio law. This is because no one is actually carrying anything. The company said Internet service providers will move data.

“Google Search isn’t shipping products, it’s constantly working to answer people’s unique questions and provide useful information,” the company said.

The insider contacted the Google and Yost offices for comment.

