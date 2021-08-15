Is your Google or Gmail storage full?How to remove junk to free up space





Kim Komando | USA TODAY Special

We lost the number of emails we received when Google announced changes to our storage policy and eliminated unlimited storage of photos and videos.

Still trying to find a better long-term photo management solution? I can help. Tap or click to see all the free storage you can get. If you have an Amazon Prime account, you’re in luck.

Alternatively, you may rely solely on Google services for search and email. Tap or click to view the 10 settings and features embedded in your inbox. My favorite is Undo Send.

If your Google storage is full or nearly full, your photos may be the cause. But you may be surprised to find out how much space emails and attachments take up.

Years of files

If you’re like me, you’ve had the same email account for years. By the way, Gmail could go back to 2004, when it had to get an invitation to the beta.

Want to be shocked? You can see your old chat logs dating back many years. Tap or click to view yours and clear them.

Think about all the emails you save. Or you just archived and cleared your inbox. Sure, you remove spam and junk, but what’s the email from a friend many years ago? I must have it still hanging around.

Plain text email is one of the things that attachments that you really don’t need can take up a lot of space. Let’s get rid of them.

3 ways to free up space in your Google account

Finding and deleting attachments is step 1. Performing this task manually does not reduce it. It will take forever. This is an easy and fast way to track large files.

• Open your Gmail account in your browser.[検索]Type “has: attachmentlarger: 10M” in the box and press Enter. You can sub in any size you like.

• You can further filter using the buttons below the search bar.

• Open each email individually or put it in the trash can Select the check box next to each email and press the trash can icon.

You can open more space by permanently deleting the emails in your spam folder. To do so:

• In the menu on the left[スパム]Click. If you don’t see spam,[その他]Click.

• At the top[今すぐすべてのスパムメッセージを削除する]Click. Open a separate email,[完全に削除]You can also click.

How about Google Drive? If you have years of documents, spreadsheets, or other files stored, clean them up as well.

• Go to drive.google.com on your computer and open Google Drive.

• In the menu on the left[ストレージ]Click.

• This will display a list of all files in order from maximum to minimum. If the smallest one is visible at the top, press the storage you used for filtering.

• Right-click to delete a file[削除]Choose.

• Tip: If this is a file that you may need in the future, be sure to download or back it up elsewhere.

Within 24 hours, the deleted item will appear in the available space in your Google Drive account.

This is another easy step you can take. The Files by Google app will help you find all the junk files that are consuming space. An easy way to remove memes, screenshots and blurry shots. Tap or click here for step-by-step instructions.

Bonus Tip: Do you want to start a podcast?4 tips you can make or break it

Successful podcasts require solid storytelling and production skills. So I talked to audio expert Valerie Geller to break through the biggest mistakes audio pioneers make. We share anecdotes from our own career, tips that worked for us, and the top four ways you can involve listeners and boost your reputation.

Check out my podcast “Kim Komando Explains” on Apple, Google Podcasts, or your favorite podcast player. Or you can listen here on my site.

Learn about all the latest technologies at Kim Commando Show, the nation’s largest weekend radio talk show. From smartphones and tablets to online privacy and data hacking, Kim answers the phone and gives advice on today’s digital lifestyle. Visit her website at Komando.com for her daily tips, free newsletters and more.

The views and opinions contained in this column are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

