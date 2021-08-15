Google Play Games Adds Integration with Android 12 Game Dashboard





Mobile gaming is a multi-billion dollar industry, but Google hasn’t added many user-friendly gaming features to Android itself, other than providing game developers with new APIs and services. It’s up to Android 12, which is scheduled to be released later this fall. With the release of Android 12, new game dashboard features will be added. This dashboard gives you quick access to useful tools such as screen recorders and FPS monitors. There is also a widget that displays Google Play game performance and leaderboard data. Google previewed the game dashboard and its PlayGames widget at the Google for Games Developer Summit earlier this year and is currently rolling it out.

The Google Play Games app version 2021.07.28550 is currently available from the Play Store and will eventually appear on the game dashboard when you load the Google Play Games widget after installing it on a Pixel 3 XL running Android 12 Beta 4. .. A game that supports the Play Games. For example, SpongeBob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated showed the number of achievements I completed. If your game has a leaderboard, the number is also displayed here.

Tap the widget to open another page that displays your Play Games username, Google account email address, achievement cards, leaderboards, Play Games profile and privacy settings page. The achievement card shows the last unlocked achievement. I think the leaderboard card will also preview the details (I don’t know because I haven’t participated in the leaderboard). Tap either the achievement or the leaderboard card to see more information. Make your game dashboard a convenient way to see in-game progress / status for achievements and leaderboards available without opening the full PlayGames app.

When Google announced the Game Dashboard feature last month, they said it would be available on “some devices” running Android 12 later this year. They also said it wouldn’t be available in beta releases, but as we know it’s not entirely true. In the last few releases,[設定]>[通知]>[サイレント]>[スケジュール]I was able to access the game dashboard by going to. Tap the gear icon next to the Games schedule to go to the Game Settings page. This page contains the global toggle for the game dashboard and the “silent feature of the game”.This “Game Settings” page will be displayed at startup[設定]>[アプリ]You can also access from. In Beta 4, floating game overlays are now displayed each time you launch a properly categorized game, giving users access to the game dashboard from within the game.

Hidden Game Overlays Extended Game Overlays

With the addition of Google Play Games integration, the game dashboard is almost fully functional. Currently, all that’s missing is the game optimization settings, which rely on apps that support Android 12’s new game mode API. When that happens, you will be able to select a performance profile for each game.

