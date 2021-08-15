Apple’s most profitable businesses cost huge amounts of money.I’m trying to pay





In retrospect, the App Store may be the smartest innovation ever. It was added later, and it’s even more incredible only as a response to the pressure of not being able to install third-party apps on the iPhone.

Some analysts estimate the iOS App Store’s rate of return is almost 80%. This means that what you thought about later turned out to be Apple’s most profitable business. To be fair, Apple has challenged its characteristics, but given Apple’s latest quarterly earnings, the company’s overall profit margin is just over 40%, probably not too far away.

There is no doubt that the App Store is the most profitable business. The company doesn’t categorize App Store revenue individually, but most of Apple’s $ 17 billion in services generated in the last quarter came from in-app transactions, app subscriptions, and downloads.

As far as the “smartest innovations” are concerned, it was certainly possible to sell software to consumers in the past. However, the iOS App Store has opened the door to a platform where Apple currently has more than 1.5 million apps and more than a billion users.

Even though the App Store’s original plans didn’t even include third-party apps, it can be difficult to think of the App Store as separate from the iPhone. Apple points out a study showing that the App Store is generating over $ 600 billion in economic value through the App Store.

Of course, Apple has good reason to boast all the money that helps developers make money. Every success of the App Store costs a lot of money. In particular, many of the same developers have criticized how Apple runs the platform, especially the 15% or 30% fees that Apple collects.

Currently, the company seems to be paying the price to control the app ecosystem. The criticism of the developer began to rise, and Congress took action.

This week, a group of senators introduced the Open App Markets Act to curb Apple and Google’s control of their respective App Stores. I don’t know if anyone can honestly claim that the biggest tech companies don’t have extensive control over their users’ daily lives. You can even claim that they have too much control.

Whether Congress can do something effectively about the problem by passing legislation aimed at radically changing the way smartphones work is a completely different matter.

As far as the actual law is concerned, it’s pretty easy. Basically, Apple (and Google) is banned from requiring developers to use the in-app payment system and is required to allow third-party app stores on the platform. You also need to provide third-party developers with the same level of API access as first-party apps.

The law states that the platform can impose guidelines designed to protect user privacy and provide security, but it is clear that the standards are high. When passed in its current form, it will undoubtedly change the App Store’s business model dramatically, but it’s not always a good idea.

By the way, the fact that you don’t seem to be aware of the damage the company is doing is another matter. If Apple had been more friendly to developers over the last decade, many of Apple’s current dilemmas would probably have been circumvented. Instead, we’ve increased control over developers in ways that seem to serve only as a way to increase Apple’s revenue.

For example, the company targets developers who don’t offer in-app sign-up. Last year, Apple was involved in a dispute with the developers of the Hey email app. The app didn’t allow users a way to sign up. Apple also refused to update to other apps, pretending that developers would need to add in-app sign-up, even if the app was free.

And, of course, the company is involved in a high-profile proceeding with Fortnite maker Epic Games. It is hoped that the case will be decided sometime this summer.

Much of Apple’s move seems to be aimed at ensuring that iPhone makers are cut off by as many developers as possible. That doesn’t mean Apple doesn’t have the right to make a profit, or it’s not worth the commission. I don’t even claim that Apple hasn’t created an entire app economy that benefits millions of developers. It doesn’t matter.

There is no doubt that Apple’s relationships with these developers are broken. This could have been largely avoided with a little business relationship management. If Apple had invested in it along the way, it wouldn’t have paid for it now.

