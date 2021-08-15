What is Google’s Hearing Experiment?





Navigating the web can be difficult for visually impaired readers. This is because 97% of websites do not meet the required accessibility standards, even if 300 million people are visually impaired.

While there are many assistive technologies to facilitate online storytelling, every magnifying glass or Braille reader radically changes the way you explore and interact with the Internet.

For websites that are not designed with assistive technology, browsing the web can be a frustrating experience at best. With this issue in mind, Google’s Auditorium is an experiment to improve online storytelling for low-vision, blind readers.

What is hearing?

Auditorial is an accessible storytelling website designed by Google, The Guardian, and RNIB to adapt to your tastes. Simply put, it allows low vision users to tailor their websites according to their sensory needs.

Auditorial is designed to improve the user experience online without compromising accessibility and is becoming a model for accessibility best practices. In fact, its comprehensive design guide helps you understand the hardships of low vision users while recommending useful practices for implementing inclusiveness in your design.

Designers often use simulators to create web pages that are compliant with color blindness and other visual impairments. However, the availability of comprehensive Auditorial practices and UI elements will change the way websites are designed and experienced.

How does hearing work?

Auditorial tells a story using accessibility tools and features such as multimodal film, text-only mode, focus control, video, and audio speed control. With a customizable visual design and audio capabilities, the Auditible gives low-sighted readers the opportunity to experience online stories, articles, and news in unprecedented ways.

For example, a person suffering from photophobia can switch to dark mode to seamlessly enjoy all the animations in dark format without interrupting the experience.

How to use hearing

Auditorial’s customizable interface allows you to choose how you want to experience the story. The Auditorial platform was launched in a story called The Silent Spring, written by The Guardian.

To play the story, go to Auditorium and[GetStarted]Click. At any point in the story, you can fine-tune the settings to suit you.

Here are all three ways you can experience the Silent Spring Story:

1. Read the story

[ストーリーの開始]You can read this story as an article with closed captions by clicking. But how is this experience different from reading an article on the internet?

The difference lies in the many accessibility features built into the story to give the story an immersive reading experience for readers who are visually dependent and those who are not.

Alternate tags are more descriptive and consistent with the story. In addition, six alternative color schemes are offered, so color-sensitive and visually impaired users will not have problems navigating the visual effects of the story. Visual settings also allow the reader to turn on image enhancement, zoom level adjustment, color palette selection, or motion reduction.

2. Listen to the story

Auditorial’s storytelling experience has emotion and emphasis. This is exactly what screen-to-speech software lacks. They convert text into speech with synthetic speech and often do not distinguish between essential text and other aspects.

With sound design and intonation, Auditorial allows characters to tell stories in an emotional and expressive way, creating a great storytelling experience.

People with sensitive hearing can get rid of background noise so they can focus on the story without interruption. Other settings allow you to adjust the playback speed, turn on ambient sound, and adjust the volume and button sound as needed.

3. Watch the story

Auditorial believes in providing a rich and engaging storytelling experience. So you can see the story unfold with visual effects, audio narration, and text captions. You can choose to pause the story, fast forward, or rewind 15 seconds each time.

You can further customize your experience with visual and audio settings. Visual settings such as reducing motion and emphasizing images are especially useful when viewing a story. Visually impaired readers can move at a slower pace, change color palettes, and zoom in to see things better.

What practice did hearing build from?

Auditorial rethinks the world of design and adds inclusiveness to its practice, but its writing practice also sets the stage for incorporating inclusiveness into writing.

Take a look at their comprehensive writing practices that can serve as useful recommendations for future storytellers:

1. There is an audio version of the story

Due to the widespread use of screen readers these days, visually impaired and visually impaired readers are often dissatisfied with synthetic speech, mispronunciation, and lack of emotion.

The audition lets the hero tell a story. As Auditorial shows, using a human narrator to record an audio version of a story makes a big difference in providing a seamless storytelling experience.

2. It avoids disability discriminatory words

It often happens unknowingly to use disability-discriminatory words that ask low vision readers to “draw something” or “see something.” Auditorial avoids the use of such languages ​​by paying attention to readers who do not have a visual foundation.

3. Use binaural sound

Auditorial uses binaural audio to enhance the excitement of critical moments. Binaural Audio uses 3D audio technology to enable listeners to enjoy a 360-degree directional sound experience.

Related: What is Spatial Audio? Is it different from 3D positional audio?

This is one of the best examples for virtualizing reality. From the hustle and bustle of busy streets to rainforest thunderstorms and whispers, binaural audio can bring your storytelling experience to life.

Auditorial is redesigning the web for the future

Improving your website to use assistive technologies is definitely a good thing. But it’s not the same as providing a comprehensive and entertaining storytelling experience like the Auditorial.

Therefore, Google’s Auditorial teaches us that a universal approach is by no means effective in making the web a comprehensive space. By offering different modes of interaction, you can make the Web a comprehensive space for everyone.

