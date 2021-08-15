Apple MacBook Pro Mini LED arrives: Ming-Chi Kuo claims that technological advances could increase shipments by 20%





The Apple MacBook Pro is said to have received the advanced miniLED features currently used in iPad Pro models.

(Photo: Photo by Feng Li / Getty Images) Chinese customers are looking at the MacBook Pro at the Apple Store in the newly opened Wangfujing Shopping District in Beijing, China on October 20, 2012. Apple Inc. opened its sixth retail store in mainland China on Saturday. The new Wangfujing store is Apple’s largest retail store in Asia.

If this is true, one of the most trusted Apple analysts, Ming-Chi Kuo, claims that laptop models can better utilize and enhance high-end screens compared to 12.9-inch tablets. Did.

Meanwhile, a popular Apple leaker has concluded that investors can participate in the technological advances of technology makers.

Today, the iPad Pro can deliver high levels of contrast and brightness thanks to Apple’s miniLED. Apart from this, tablet features also offer enhanced image quality.

However, as Kuo provided observations about the various stages of the company’s concept investment, more products could soon benefit from the screen capabilities of a huge developer.

Benefits of Apple MacBook Pro Mini LED

According to the latest Apple Insider report, a popular tech leaker claimed that the MacBook Pro model was primarily a product that could increase tech company miniLED shipments.

(Photo: Photo by Sam Wasson / Getty Images) A ​​bottle of hand sanitizer is placed next to a laptop when a student begins a class during a coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic at a university in the fall semester of 2020. , Zoom conference is displayed. New Mexico on August 17, 2020 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. To prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Read also: iPhone Flip as the successor to the iPhone 12 Mini?Folding versions may replace miniature versions of Apple smartphones, according to new research

He added that laptops can do this innovation better than the iPad Pro. Over the past few years, the iPhone 12 and other Apple devices have been able to beat the MacBook model in terms of shipping. However, Kuo said this could change once the miniLEDs were integrated.

“But with mini LED panels, Apple Silicone, and a brand new design, MacBook shipments are expected to increase by more than 20% year-on-year in 2021 and 2022,” said Apple analysts. ..

In other news, Apple iOS 15 has also been enhanced with new features to detect missing AirPods Pro. Meanwhile, Apple Wallet has expanded its service in various countries.

Apple MacBook Pro 2021 with M1X processor?

Meanwhile, some rumors claim that Apple can integrate the new M1X processor, the predecessor of the current M1 SoC, into the next MacBook Pro 2021 model.

Regarding the release date, Republic World reports speculation that this version may appear at the Apple iPhone 2021 event around October.

Keep the tabs open in TechTimes for the latest news about your MacBook Pro and other upcoming Apple devices.

Related article: An issue with the Apple MacBook Scanner has been identified as a bug! Shows how the iPhone maker can fix the “You don’t have permission to open the application” error

This article is owned by TechTimes

Author: Griffin Davis

2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Please do not duplicate without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techtimes.com/articles/264162/20210815/apple-macbook-pro-miniled-arrive-ming-chi-kuo-claims-tech.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos