Genshin Impact 2.0 Theater Mechanics Guide: Stage 2





The Genshin Impact Theater Mechanicus event is back with a new wave of challenges, rewards, and many new features.

That said, let’s talk about the second stage of theater mechanics, the Autumnal Resplendence. It features five enemy waves, unlike the first stage Slumber Spirit’s Bridge, so you can finish the stage quickly, preferably all. Its waves without a single enemy passing through the portal.

Wave 1

The first wave uses two dust devils (Anemo) and one wavy reflective mechanics (Hydro) to block enemies coming from the portal. Make sure each anemo mechanics faces the portal on the other side of the floor. This allows you to fly using the swirl reaction.

Under the stairs, place another Anemo device to prevent enemies from crossing the defense, and use Vaporize to add two Inferno Mechanicus to do a lot of pyro damage.

It is important to point out that both Dust Devil and Inferno Mechanics must be continuously upgraded for this formation to work. It’s important to focus on increasing both these damage, speed, and range. Wave 2

The second wave adds two more mechanics. One is behind the two inferno mechanics that are already in place, and the other is adjacent to the four devices that are already in place, preventing enemies from escaping the line of fire. You can do it.

Then don’t forget to stay close to the stars, constantly apply hydraulic power to your enemies to enable vaporization and pay close attention to the western wings. You may need to step up to stop the enemies who were able to open the fire line.

Wave 3

In the third wave, we will add two more inferno mechanics to increase the firepower. Remember to keep upgrading the structure so that you can attack as often as possible.

Wave 4

The fourth wave adds only one inferno mechanics to generate continuous damage. This allows many enemies to run beyond the first line of defense, so it’s a good idea to replace the rippling reflex mechanics with ferocious discharge mechanics (electro) and keep them in place. If you make any changes, you don’t need to undo them for the next wave.

Wave 5

In the fifth and final wave, you can now take advantage of another inferno mechanics on the eastern trail to defeat the enemies that have managed to pass. This wave is made up of three Frostarm Lawachurls, so it’s important to damage them as often as possible.

Genshin Impact is now available on PCs via miHoYo’s official launcher, and on Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices (Android, iOS). The cross-save feature also allows you to share progress across all platforms.

