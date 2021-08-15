How to fix Google Docs not downloading files error





There are several reasons to stop downloading files from Google Docs. Older Chrome versions, improper file permissions, or conflicting extensions are just a few of the causes. Fortunately, we’ve put together a list of solutions that can help you fix this issue and get back to work right away.

1. Ask for approval

If you cannot download the shared document, you may not have permission to download it. If the download option is grayed out, you need to ask the file owner for permission.

2. Check the version of Google Chrome

Chrome usually updates in the background when closed and opened, but you may miss updates. To update Google Chrome, follow these steps:

Look for the three dot icons in the upper right corner.[更新]If there is a button, there are pending updates.[更新]If you don’t have a button and want to check your Chrome version,[ヘルプ]>[GoogleChromeについて]Choose. If you see the message “Chrome is up to date”, there are no new updates available.

Note: If you’re updating Chrome, save your work in progress. Chrome reopens the tab, but the data contained in the tab is not saved.

3. Use secret mode

In some cases, browser extensions may malfunction or the cache may become outdated, causing the browser to malfunction. You can work around the issue by opening Chrome in incognito mode. Open the 3-dot menu from the upper right corner and open[新しいシークレットウィンドウ]Select or use the Ctrl + Shift + N keyboard shortcuts.

If you can download the document while using incognito mode, you need to clear the Google Chrome cache. Open the Chrome menu and[設定]>[プライバシーとセキュリティ]Go to. Therefore,[閲覧履歴データの消去]Select to clear all caches.

4. Check the installed extensions

If you can’t download Google Docs after clearing the cached data, you need to check the list of installed extensions and remove any extensions you don’t need. After removing all the dubious extensions, disable the rest of the extensions and re-enable them one by one so that you can identify the extension that is causing the problem.

If you are using an ad blocking extension, Google Docs may stop downloading. If you don’t want to turn off extensions, you can add Google Docs to your extension’s whitelist.

5. Allow multiple downloads

Google Chrome comes with a safeguard that prevents you from downloading files one after another. To change this setting:

Open the Chrome menu and[設定]Click.[プライバシーとセキュリティ]Scroll down to[サイトの設定]Choose.[追加のアクセス許可]>[自動ダウンロード]Go to.[デフォルトの動作]Under[サイトが複数のファイルを自動的にダウンロードするように要求できる（推奨）]Turn on the option.[複数のファイルを自動的にダウンロードすることを許可しない]Turn on the section and make sure Google Drive is not added to the list. 6.[PDFとして保存]Use options

If you don’t have time to configure Chrome settings, you can download Google Docs as a PDF to your laptop or PC.[ファイル]From the menu[印刷]Select and[保存先]of[PDFとして保存]Set to.

You can use additional options to save all pages of the document, save the number of pages per sheet, or configure margins.

Large documents may not be available for download, so it’s a good idea to split the document by specifying the pages you want to save. After downloading them, you can combine the split PDFs.

7. Use another browser

Google Docs works best in Chrome, but please test if you can download Google Docs using another browser. Resetting Chrome to its default settings may fix Google Docs issues if this works. Here’s how you can do it:

Click the 3-dot menu and[設定]Choose.[詳細設定]Expand the menu and scroll down[リセットしてクリーンアップ]Choose.[設定を元のデフォルトに戻す]>[設定をリセット]Click.

Download Google Docs at any time

Google Docs is a great tool for accessing and sharing your work with others, and it can be frustrating if some of its features fail. Fortunately, a guide will guide you through the troubleshooting process.

To prevent this from happening again, you can update Google Chrome to make sure all extensions are working properly, especially when the deadline is approaching.

