MyDentalPlan: State-of-the-art dental treatment with technology and innovation

Good oral hygiene is a window to overall health and should be accessible and affordable to everyone. However, the Indian dental market is not very organized and more than 80% of clinics are independent centers. Due to the gap between dental services and awareness of oral hygiene, the penetration rate of dental care is only 2%, compared to nearly 80% in the United States.

MyDentalPlan is to address this gap in needs, founded in 2015. Led by three Indian dentists, their mission is to improve the quality of Indian dental care while providing affordable and standardized dental services for all age groups. Today, MyDentalPlan operates at the crossroads of healthcare and technology, providing operational transformation, end-to-end consumer experiences, effective and informed dental care, and is India’s premier dentist and consumer. It has become the preferred choice for both. MyDentalPlan aims to provide preventive dental solutions as well as curative treatments, as the company believes it is responsible for improving access to dental care in all sections of society.

With just six years of operation, MyDentalPlan has expanded its business to the level of all of India and its network is constantly growing. The brand currently exists in over 180 cities. MyDentalPlan aims to establish a presence in the inter-company sector and further grow the market in this short period of time.

We carefully audit over 80 checkpoints, meet the required quality and hygiene standards, and expand our network of over 1,200 dental clinics, which are only introduced after agreeing to a uniform pricing model.

On the supply side, MyDentalPlan works with a growing network of over 4,000 dentists. These dentists strive to provide high quality and safe dental solutions to the masses throughout India. The company also secured $ 700,000 in seed funding from Safe Planet Medicare LLP to enter the retail business.

According to Narula, technology allows MyDentalPlan to reach the scale of servicing otherwise economically infeasible areas. We are an IT-enabled dental care company that exists nationwide. We are at the forefront of enabling dental insurance in India, providing clinic dental care solutions, online dental services, customized treatment and planning, dental care financing, and for all dental problems. He adds that it is a one-stop solution.

Going forward, My Dental Plan plans to increase its footprint to 250 cities. We also aim to have 4,000 dental clinics by the end of this fiscal year and will serve more than 200,000 customers this year.

This is five times the growth of the previous year. Last year we grew five-fold as a business, says Narula. In addition, we are already servicing such clients and look forward to working with more businesses centered on healthcare, wellness and insurance.

Main focus areas Focusing on the Indian dental market and expanding the market Promoting dental insurance in the Indian dental field Significantly promoting preventive oral care services in dentistry On the link between oral hygiene and general health Sensitive to people

