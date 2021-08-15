New Research Center at Fleming University in Peterborough to Drive Digital Innovation





Fleming University has recently been awarded a total of approximately $ 8 million in government funding for two new research centers on the Sutherland campus in Peterborough.

On July 21, Fleming announced plans for two centers. The Innovative Aquaculture Production Center (CIAP) and the Internet of Things Advancement Center (CAMIIT) for mechatronics and industrial goods.

Brett Goodwin, Vice President of Applied Research and Innovation at Fleming, said:

“Our researchers and students work side by side with industry partners to bring innovation to SMEs. This funding allows more students to engage in quality research and for their future careers. You will definitely have the opportunity to build essential skills and connections. “

Combining federal and state award funding, Fleming will advance the research areas of these two centers over the next five years, both forming in response to growing industry needs.

“Fleming has implications for multiple industries and sectors inside and outside our community,” says Goodwin.

“Through the pandemic, different sectors are moving in different directions. As a true partner in our community, we will find ways to support our industry and organizations in the best possible way. Projects and collaborations will continue after the pandemic. “

The Center for Mechatronics and Internet of Things Internet of Things will be set up on the Sutherland campus and will be “equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and technologies such as industrial grade metal and composite 3D printing, prototyping and electronics manufacturing infrastructure.”

The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is a research area that has a broad impact on many industries, given the ever-increasing connections between the digital world and workspaces.

However, Goodwin acknowledges that advances in the Internet of Things pose new risks and challenges to cybersecurity.

“CAMIIT mitigates cybersecurity issues by implementing best practices, using trusted platforms, and working with industry partners and IoT service providers,” he said.

“We are currently working with researchers from other Canadian institutions to establish a research group specializing in IoT solutions.”

The innovative aquaculture production center will be located on Lindsey’s Frost Campus.

Fleming University, like many higher education institutions throughout Ontario, is planning a hybrid learning approach that combines face-to-face and online instruction for returnees in September.

According to Goodwin, university applied research can continue at reduced levels during the pandemic, and laboratory workers adhere to public health procedures.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thepeterboroughexaminer.com/news/peterborough-region/2021/08/15/fleming-colleges-new-research--in-peterborough-to-propel-digital-tech-innovation.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos