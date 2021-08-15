Standard Chartered UAE Launches Third Cohort of Flagship Womenin Tech Program-News





Standard Chartered Bank UAE has announced the launch of a third cohort of Women in Tech programs in partnership with Fintech Hive and Hub71 of the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC).

The launch event at DIFC Fintech Hive was attended by members of the local startup community, as well as executives from Standard Chartered, Hub71, Fintech Hive and Finnyal Media. Standard Chartered’s Women in Tech program aims to promote the economic and social development of UAE female entrepreneurs through innovation and technology-driven entrepreneurship in the third year.

The UAE leg of this program is part of the Global Women in Tech initiative of banks operating in nine markets, including Standard Chartered New York, Kenya, Pakistan, Nigeria and Bahrain. In the United Arab Emirates, the program focuses on capacity building for women-owned businesses and provides training, mentorship and seed funding for women-led entrepreneurial teams. In addition to the mentorship program, Standard Chartered Bank, DIFC Fintech Hive and Hub71 will provide a total of $ 100,000 to the winners of this year’s cohort.

Rola Abu Manneh, CEO of Standard Chartered Bank UAE, said: And Hub71. This initiative is part of our commitment to stay here forever, bridging the huge financial gap that still exists for female entrepreneurs in the field of technology. We are confident that the participation of such strong partners can bring even greater value to entrepreneurs in the third year, especially given the simplified and favorable ecosystem for UAE start-ups. I am. “

Raja Al Mazrouei, Executive Vice President of DIFC Fintech Hive, said: The support provided to these female founders during the program is needed to accelerate the growth of their start-ups, and I am part of an initiative to support diversity and women in the entrepreneurial landscape. I’m excited to be. “

Hub71 COO Jida Itani said: Public and private sector initiatives that drive innovation are essential to growing industries and diversifying economies. At Hub71, we witnessed a surge in female entrepreneurs and investors as part of a diverse community of over 100 start-ups. There, women can leap their faith and step into the world of technology. “

Itani said: They want to grow. “

The upscale Women in Tech program, scheduled to go live in late September this year, empowers female entrepreneurs to face the challenges of an uncertain era as they grow influential businesses across the AME region. The purpose is that. To date, Standard Chartered UAE has accelerated two cohorts of 12 start-ups that have raised a total of more than $ 5 million from various venture capitalists to expand their business both inside and outside the UAE. rice field. Applications for the Third Cohort will be accepted until September 5, 2021.

