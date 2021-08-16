Editor’s Letter: Canadian Elections Come at the Moment to Determine Generations





CEO and Editor-in-Chief of The Logic.

Within five weeks, we will review the composition of Canada’s 44th Parliament.

This is an election campaign organized as a referendum on Canada’s response to a pandemic, with political parties arguing about how the governing Liberal Party managed or did not control the crisis. increase. However, I hope that this election will raise difficult questions about the direction of the country.

Canada is in the midst of a moment to determine the generation that will shape its long-term competitiveness on the world stage. The country is in a global arms race with the United States, China and the United Kingdom in clean tech, fintech and even quantum computing, to name a few.

Meanwhile, at home, Canadians are looking at rising debt levels, the energy sector is on the verge of change, and after an 18-month pandemic, the medical and education system is tense and in a small town. Increasingly visible inequality is seen on the streets. And big cities.

This election depends not on who wins, but on what we say about the country we are aiming for.

Pandemic emergency income measures increased federal spending by 75% last year. As a result, national debt as of March 31 reached nearly $ 1.1 trillion, an increase not seen outside of wartime. And growth is at a standstill. According to Bloomberg, Canada’s real per capita output has increased by an average of 0.2% annually since 2005. This is about one-tenth the pace of 10 years ago. Non-housing investments make up only 7 percent of Canada’s economy. Are we a country with a growth plan that separates future generations from this huge debt?

Last week, a report by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which the Secretary-General called Code Red for Humanity, burned into rising global temperatures and, by extension, more natural disasters. The current urgency will sharpen global efforts towards the 2050 Net Zero target and increase the demand for institutional sales from Canada’s oil and gas sector. This means that carbon capture technology will be doubled and greenhouse gas emissions will be reduced. The industry has the talent, expertise and resources to lead this transformation. Is our country ready to equip the energy sector for retraining and corporate transformation of the skills needed to transition the vitality of our economy?

China’s continued detention of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor is a continuous reminder that Canada is involved in a proxy war between two hegemonic world powers. At the same time, they have become dependent on the same forces because they cannot control their supply chains in food production, biotechnology and manufacturing. Are we planning to position Canada as an independent but credible partner of our allies in an increasingly polarized world?

Of course, innovation contributes to our future. From intellectual property and big tech to a regulatory environment that fosters competition with new entrants and encourages R & D, will we be a country that promotes or curbs innovation?

And what about Canada’s human capital? Are we a country that not only cares for and educates older people, but also creates opportunities for young people? Are we a country bold enough to rescue its citizens from poverty and confront the tragedy of homelessness and drug addiction?

In previous campaigns, some of these questions would have been armed as being answered only by the jurisdiction of the state or local government. But, as the pandemic has shown us many times, arbitrary geographical boundaries have nothing to do with the global crisis. If you think vaccine diplomacy is an elbowless, awkward battle between nations, wait until climate change diplomacy comes to the fore. Our voice on the world stage relies on strategic coordination rather than moral or economic persuasion. Canada is the sum of all its parts, and its leaders should be judged on how they work across global, party, and local boundaries.

Let others vote for horse racing and partisan jokes. If this election is a test of whether Canada can do difficult things, the Logic Newsroom is at every stage of how to sift the election turmoil to get the answer. This is a serious time when serious journalism is needed. Logics’ experienced reporting team covers a total of over 20 federal election cycles, and asks politicians these difficult questions on your behalf.

This election is about what the country has learned about itself during the trials and how it can stand up for a prosperous future. I was here to cover it.

