Canada’s Top Tech Stocks to Buy Today

OpenText (TSX: OTEX) (NASDAQ: OTEX) focuses on connecting 10,000 global companies (G10K) to the corporate information platform. OpenText seems to be in a good position to increase the penetration of companies into this market. The G10K typically consists of the world’s largest companies, companies with revenues in excess of $ 2 billion, and the world’s largest governments and organizations.

Full digital platform

In addition, OpenText Digital Zone, introduced in 2020, is a complete digital platform for attracting customers and selling the company’s products. This strategic initiative transforms the way Open Text connects with its customers and works with enterprise-established global partner programs. The company is building more distribution and cross-selling opportunities, which will help achieve even more organic growth.

Working on continuous innovation

In addition, OpenText seems to be working on continuous innovation. Investing in Open Texts in research and development (R & D) drives product innovation and enhances the value of Open Texts products to a company’s customer base. Over the last three fiscal years, Open Text has invested a cumulative total of approximately $ 1 billion in research and development. That’s about 11.5% of the cumulative revenue over the three years.

Make a strategic acquisition

Considering R & D spending, Open Text usually seems to aim to spend about 11-13% of its revenue on R & D for each fiscal year. Open Text grows through strategic acquisitions. This allows you to expand your company’s product portfolio and enhance OpenText’s ability to innovate.

Value-oriented and disciplined acquirer

In 2020, Open Text further demonstrated its corporate strategy implementation with the acquisition of Carbonite and XMedius. Open Text appears to be a value-oriented, disciplined acquirer and consolidator who has efficiently deployed $ 6.8 billion in acquisitions over the last decade. Mergers and acquisitions are one of the leading open texts for growth drivers.

The story continues

Successful integration of acquired companies

In addition, OpenTexts’ ability to successfully integrate acquired companies and assets into its corporate business is a strength. The pursuit of open text for strategic acquisitions is an important aspect of a company’s overall growth strategy. Open Text looks forward to strategic acquisitions, continued integration and innovation, to deepen and enhance the enterprise’s intelligent information platform for its customers.

Expanding Open Text Security Leadership

In 2020, Open Text acquired Carbonite, which provides cloud-based subscription data protection, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint security for small businesses and consumers. Carbonites solutions extend OpenTexts’ security leadership for enterprise and professional consumers. In addition, the acquisition of Carbonite provides Open Text with the opportunity to leverage world-class channel partner organizations and partners to provide OpenTexts information management solutions to all customers.

Leadership in secure information exchange

Carbonite integration appears to be on track towards an Open Texts operating model by the end of 2021. In 2020, Open Text will also acquire XMedius, a provider of secure information exchange and unified communications solutions, bringing decades of experience. A patented technology that allows organizations to move more workloads to the cloud. The acquisition further strengthens OpenText’s leadership in secure information exchange, unified communications and digital fax.

A stupid contributor, Nikil Kumar, does not have a position in any of the shares mentioned.

