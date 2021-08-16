What’s new in the next Apple (AAPL) iPhone, AirPods, and Mac





The next slate for iPhone and other devices is approaching. Apple turns Apple Care + for Mac into a subscription service, the company competes to mitigate protests against the new iCloud Photos feature, and major Apple teams lose engineers.

starter

Apple Inc. is in full preparation mode for another busy holiday season with device launches. Last year, we introduced the iPhone 12, the redesigned iPad Air, a new audio accessory, and the M1 Mac. This time around, we need to focus on the new iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods, iPad mini, and MacBook Pro.

Expect major changes to the smallest iPad, the finest Apple notebooks, and entry-level AirPods. The iPhone won’t be a big upgrade, but it’s still an Apple star. The company expects one of the largest iPhone launch cycles to date, with more than 90 million shipments by 2021 as the world moves to 5G and economic recovery is spurring spending. Is expected to be needed.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will be on display on the release date.

Photographer: Ming Yeung / Getty Images Europe

It’s hard to believe that the iPhone 12 was first released nearly a year ago. For the most loyal Apple fans, the launch of the iPhone 12 has brought some excitement to the otherwise turbulent times. This year’s launch has already created some excitement. Key focus: better camera features and faster speed while maintaining last year’s design. In other words, the classic Apple “S” model (see below for details).

This is what I expect:

The same 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch sizes as the regular model, and the same 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch variations as the Pro model. Except for the small notch at the top of the screen, the design doesn’t change much. New camera features such as a video version of portrait mode called cinematic video, a new AI-driven filter system for applying different styles to your photos, and high-quality video recording with ProRes for Pro models. Faster A15 chips with the same core will have the same number of A14 chips. ProMotion (a faster 120 Hz refresh rate on Pro models) and, in some cases, a new screen technology that allows for always-on screen modes.

Despite the light upgrades, I think these new models should be called the iPhone 13 instead of the 12S. Apple uses the “S” brand to show that the new iPhone isn’t a very important update, but such models include important new features that consumers are looking for. Often (one exception: the iPhone XS hasn’t changed much).

The second year of big 5G push is a fair marketing reason to jump to 13 even though it is considered unlucky in some areas. Small notches can also be a reason for Apple to move to 13. Alternatively, Apple can avoid this entire discussion by finally throwing away the numbers, as it did long ago on the iPad. Can you imagine Apple rolling out iOS 19, iPhone 15S, and Apple Watch Series 11 in 2025? It sounds ridiculous.

Apple’s entry-level AirPods.

Photographer: SOPA Images / Light Rocket

This is what I expect besides the iPhone:

Apple Watch Series 7: Expect a little redesign with a faster processor, flatter display and updated screen technology. Something else you’re working on: Remember launching Time to Walk with Apple Fitness + (a feature for walking and listening to celebrities like Draymond Green and Shawn Mendes)? Apple is said to be preparing a variation of this service: self-explanatory run time and audio meditation. AirPods: Expect new entry-level AirPods with a design similar to AirPods Pro, including new in-ear shapes and short stems. These are the first updates to entry-level AirPods since March 2019, and the most important updates to that part of Apple’s AirPods line since the first model debuted in 2016. Speaking of the biggest upgrade ever, the new iPad mini is a narrow-border, completely redesigned Apple fan favorite. A slimmer, faster 9th generation iPad is also available for students. M1X MacBook Pro: Finally. See below for more information on these.bench

Apple turns Apple Care + for Mac into an annual subscription. It feels like there’s news about Apple and finance every week. Today’s word is as follows. Apple has begun to quietly allow Mac buyers to pay for Apple Care + each year instead of the three years at the time of purchase. Apple started allowing Mac users to do this from the new machine itself about a month ago, but now it can be done from Apple retail stores, online stores and apps, and phones. So, for example, AppleCare + for the MacBook Pro can now be purchased for $ 140 a year instead of $ 380 at a time. Disadvantages: In that real-life example, Apple charges $ 40 more because it didn’t pay everything at once. This means that Cupertino’s service revenue will increase.

According to Apple, accounts with less than about 30 illegal images will not be warned. Apple (of course on Friday) released new details about its system for fighting child sexual abuse material (CSAM). Apple wants to alleviate privacy concerns.

The company said it wouldn’t warn users’ photo libraries unless they had about 30 images in their child pornography database. However, that number can change over time. He said the database would consist of information from multiple organizations across multiple regions, as well as NCMEC, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, as originally announced. Third, he said the government would have an independent auditor validate the contents of the database to alleviate concerns about inserting images into Apple systems to spy on users.

Apple has also sent new feature FAQs to retailers, online stores, and telemarketing staff.

For those unfamiliar, Apple recently announced: Support for Siri Digital Assistant to report child abuse and access resources related to fighting CSAM. A feature of messages that scan your child’s device for incoming or outgoing nude images. Also, a new feature in iCloud Photos that analyzes your library to find explicit images of your child.

If a user is found to have such a photo in their library, Apple will be warned, have a human check it, and report it to law enforcement. There has been a lot of backlash from Apple’s efforts, but I don’t think Apple will be confused about the release of the feature, especially after the announcement on Friday.

Apple’s technology to analyze users’ photo libraries for child pornographic images, despite their positive intentions, points out that it is hypocritical to the company’s “what happens on the iPhone and stays on the iPhone” privacy mantra. Some people do. According to some observers, it also goes against Apple’s resistance to incorporating backdoors into the iPhone to help law enforcement agencies collect data from terrorist devices.

I bought a MacBook Pro in 2019 and it’s still the latest model. As I wrote this, I realized that the 16-inch MacBook Pro released in November 2019 was Apple’s latest high-end MacBook Pro. Unfortunately, some issues have delayed the production of improved 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with M1X chips. But by the time the current MacBook Pro celebrates its second anniversary, it should still be on the market.

Change of list

Apple’s iCloud, Health, and Artificial Intelligence teams are on their way. Some Apple employees say that a significant number of engineers are away from Apple’s cloud services, health, and AI groups. Emily Fox, who is in charge of health AI research, is going to college later this year, and Ruslan Meshenberg, who was the leader of Apple’s cloud infrastructure team after serving as Netflix VP, has just left. Google.

Let’s dig into why sales are being generated. First and foremost positive possibility: Apple has recently invited an unusually large number of engineers to these groups from Netflix, Amazon, Google, and other companies. Especially in Silicon Valley, the higher the hiring rate, the higher the turnover rate in the end.

Second, without Apple’s requirements, these engineers probably wouldn’t need to be in the office. Therefore, engineers on these teams may be looking for a company that offers remote opportunities over the long term.

Third, employees may not be optimistic about their work. What significant progress have you made in recent years from these groups?

Apple launched iCloud + this year, but it just added a few features to its existing paid iCloud account, including private relays (steroid VPNs), custom domains, and new features to hide email addresses. I think Apple has great ambitions to reinvent its aging cloud infrastructure, but those changes are probably far away.

Apple’s AI team has created some great features, such as improved processing on Siri’s devices, but we haven’t seen the long-awaited complete renewal of Siri yet. Apple’s Health team suffers from its own internal problems, and users are looking for additional Apple Watch sensors, such as for blood glucose monitoring.

schedule

Google’s new low-end Pixel smartphone takes just a few days. Introduced this week is a low-cost 5A with a Qualcomm chip rather than an in-house design.

Post-game Q & A

Q: Will the next Apple event be held at the Steve Jobs Theater with the audience, or will they continue with their pre-recorded presentations? Q: Why is it possible to log in to iCloud.com and download it? iMessage stored in iCloud? Q: Will the Mini LED display be offered as part of the new MacBook Air design, or are these two separate updates?







