Women’s entrepreneurship breaks down barriers to work-life balance





On the other hand, digital entrepreneurship has been a major driver of value creation in the economy for decades, contributing to the spread of scientific progress, the promotion of innovation, the revitalization of business structures and the promotion of employment. increase. In addition, it is responsible for 40% to 70% of the country’s economic growth, says the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

But on the other hand, according to startup accelerator Lanzadella, women have traditionally been involved in sectors that are less technically focused and that require less initial investment, such as services and fashion. According to UNESCO data, this is because less than 30% of the world’s scientific researchers are women.

Ryan Newton emphasizes that there are also issues with digital skills. “In the fintech world, the solution is aimed at people who already have a bank account and are accustomed to the app,” she says. But she goes on to say, “In Mexico, about 70% of the population has a smartphone, but only 4% report using it for financial services.” When women are concerned, experts point out that women have less digital skills and more distrust of digital services.

The Gender Entrepreneurship report aims to reduce this disparity by overcoming stereotypes, working on work-life balance, implementing new business models, and raising awareness of female entrepreneurship. It states that you need to pay attention to.

Wise money savings, but funding issues

The priority is to give women access to tools that drive business creation and longevity, such as strengthening the network of contacts and leveraging mentoring networks, especially funding sources. For example, when a woman takes out a loan, she tends to receive less capital and pay higher interest rates, even though she offers more guarantees than men.

In fact, according to a study by the Central American Institute of Business Administration (INCAE) Business School, most businessmen closed the company because of low profitability, but businesswomen said that the cause of business failure was funding. Difficulty in procuring. “If a financial instrument has certain requirements, such as ownership of real estate, that women don’t have by default, they are excluded from the loan,” explains Newton.

Discussing these factors at the Women Talks event by BBVA Open Innovation, Valensela explains why women may not have the assets to serve as a guarantee of funding: Your daughter will marry and share her husband’s property, so you leave your inheritance only to the male family. “

“It doesn’t mean that women are risk averse, we measure it better.”

However, Women’s Entrepreneurship Report 2019 shows that women’s leading companies are working on more consistent business plans. “Women don’t hate risk. We measure it better. We tend to save money and plant our feet more firmly on the ground,” Barren Serra claims. She also added that during the economic crisis caused by the pandemic, BBVA discovered that it was not women who did not repay their debts.

Design with everyone in mind

Financial institutions celebrate Diversity Days, a conference that focuses on recent projects in this area and provides a roadmap for the challenges and goals of transforming diversity into the group’s DNA, as well as key future goals. increase.

There’s more homework on the list of things to do to achieve entrepreneurial equality-listen to everyone and think about everyone. That’s why BBVA’s Strategic Director points out that financial institutions need to eradicate hierarchical policies. “To be able to design a product for every need, we need to allow and teach the organization to listen to and teach the following products so that ideas can be communicated,” Ryan Newton takes into account all situations. He adds that it needs to be included. “It’s not just about identifying deficiencies in serving women, but also detecting women in poorly serviced or vulnerable segments.”

Education, as part of it, has the open theme of nurturing women’s business culture to redefine entrepreneurial profiles. In addition, financial institutions need to take a gender-friendly approach to the design of their products and services, taking into account the needs of all niches and lay the foundation for new businesses.

Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially those related to equality, requires innovative solutions that help break trends and stereotypes so that women are not left behind. As journalist and presenter Diane Sawyer says, “Whatever you want in life, others will want it. To accept the idea that you have equal rights to it. Believe in yourself enough. “

