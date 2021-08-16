T-Mobile is investigating allegations of data breaches affecting almost every customer in the United States





T-Mobile US Inc. confirmed on Sunday that it was investigating claims that hackers were trying to sell the personal data of more than 100 million customers.

Vices Motherboard first reported an incident in which online forum hackers claimed to sell personal data such as names, social security numbers, addresses, phone numbers, and driver’s license information. The motherboard contacted the seller and confirmed that the data displayed appeared to belong to a T-Mobile customer. Anonymous sellers are reportedly asking for about $ 270,000 in 6-bitcoins for data belonging to about 30 million accounts, with the rest likely being sold through private channels.

Hackers told Motherboard that T-Mobile had successfully regained control of the server, but not before the pile of personal data had already been downloaded.

A T-Mobile spokeswoman said in an email on Sunday that he was aware of the allegations in the underground forum and is actively investigating their effectiveness. No additional information can be shared at this time.

If a data breach is identified, it could affect almost every T-Mobile customer in the United States. In its second-quarter earnings report last month, carriers reported approximately 104.79 million US customers, according to FactSet data.

T-Mobile has reported a number of serious data breaches over the past few years, most recently in December 2020. These breaches are significantly smaller than the new claims, with approximately 200,000 customers affected by the latest.

T-Mobile’s stake TMUS, + 0.14%, has increased by more than 7% so far and about 26% in the last 12 months compared to the S & P 500s SPX, up 19% and 32% + 0.16%, respectively. Is an increase. Over those periods.

