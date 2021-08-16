



NIA Targets Startups to Enhance Deep Tech Scene

Space technology on the radar of the engine

The agency works with both the public and private sectors to help start-ups involved in the space economy.

The National Innovation Agency (NIA) has announced its intention to support 15 space technology startups as part of a strategy to improve Thailand’s deep tech scene over the next three years.

Pun-Arj Chairatana, Executive Director of NIA, said:

He said space technology has been on the NIA radar for some time.

Citing the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency, Pun-Arj quotes the country’s space economy as currently valued at US $ 50 billion (about 1.6 trillion baht), but exceeds US $ 1 trillion in 20 years. Said there is a possibility.

“We need to build our own capabilities in this area so that we can reduce technology purchases and imports,” he said. “Even in countries poorer than Thailand, we are working on the development of small satellites. We need to consider that space is not too far away.”

NIA is working with both the public and private sectors to help start-ups involved in the space economy.

According to Pun-Arj, startups are supported from an R & D perspective, allowing them to further develop related products and services.

Startups will be able to use space infrastructure such as ground stations, support satellite manufacturing, reduce imports, and leverage navigation systems, satellite communications devices, and meteorological services.

Pun-Arj: It’s important to develop local talent

Pun-Arj said NIA hopes to help grow 15 space tech startups as part of a campaign to support 100 deep tech startups over the next three years.

The agency has three layers in its plan for deep technology development. The first is about biotechnology, circular, green economy (BCG) models, food technology and medical technology. The second focuses on space and defense technologies.

The third is called ARItech and includes artificial intelligence, robotics, immersive technology, and the Internet of Things.

Krithpaka Boonfueng, Deputy Secretary-General of NIA, said he would promote the country’s space economy, which, in collaboration with the Thai Space Consortium, pioneered the “Space Economy: Lift Off 2021” campaign. This initiative will allow startups interested in the space business to participate in co-creation incubation and development programs to build a concrete space economy in Thailand.

She said the program has been running since February this year.

