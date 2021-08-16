The future is digital





The outbreak of a global pandemic followed by restrictions on the movement of people and goods has forced companies to quickly dig into innovative digital solutions by adopting technology-driven business and social practices.

As a result, the world after 2020 is becoming more digital. In the world of teleeverything, people are moving more digitally than ever, from e-commerce to conference calls and remote working, paperless recording and contracting, digital transactions and payments. At the same time, this has accelerated the ongoing process of global digital transformation, especially in the area of ​​trade between business and industry.

Covid-induced digitized events are expected to continue as a new normal state after the pandemic. However, face-to-face communication and physical activity can only be resumed to the extent that the company can benefit most, such as sharing tacit knowledge and gaining social value.

According to UNCTAD’s latest report on Covid-19 and e-commerce, global trade in goods and services declined during the pandemic, but by 2020, the e-commerce industry’s share of the global retail industry will increase by up to 17%. Did. It may continue throughout the recovery period from the illness. The report also suggests that the digitization of buyers and sellers has helped reduce the negative impact of blockades on the economy.

While the e-commerce sector and digital trade have been dominated by developed countries, Covid-19 has been driving the process in developing countries, especially in Asia, since last year. For example, China’s online retail share has increased from 19% to almost 25%. Similarly, in Thailand, online shopping app downloads increased by about 60% in just one week in March 2020.

Like many developing countries, Pakistan has not kept pace with the speed and scale of digital technology progress. Coincidentally, companies around the world are crossing the inflection point, so even in a technologically lagging country like Pakistan, there is a lot of potential for the digital economy. The digital market is experiencing unprecedented growth across the trade processing chain in terms of e-commerce, e-contracts, e-payments, and electronic businesses.

A record 35% increase in the e-commerce industry market size has been observed to be Rs 96 billion in the first quarter of 2021, compared to Rs 71 billion in the previous year. In addition, the number of prepaid online retailers has increased by a quarter over the last year. Digital companies are often reported to have grown more than 100% year-over-year in the last 12 months, making the most of post-Covid scenarios. As these companies continue to leverage the digital economy, this helps most companies expand from domestic to international revenue streams.

One of the main factors that can lead to advances in digital technology and its compliance is the spillover effect of the rapid growth of ICT. Demand for the ICT sector, including e-commerce, was diverse as this sector outperformed all other export services sectors in 2021 with remarkable growth of 47%.

With irregular progress and slowing growth in Pakistan’s digital market, Covid-19 has overnight shifted to online shopping, retail and online payments, what was thought impossible even ten years ago.

The ICT industry, a country with a large youth population, has great potential for growth. The online customer base is expanding from young individuals to skeptical generations. Where homes are looking for an online solution to buy the basic items they need today, almost every retailer in the physical store is digitizing. Meanwhile, young entrepreneurs are striving to take advantage of the digitized economic opportunities of innovative e-commerce start-ups from a variety of disciplines.

Rapid digitization has created so many challenges and limitations that modern solutions prove to be true for modern problems. Digital infrastructure is still in its infancy, but it is already creating a digital divide in society. In the Inclusive Internet Index 2020, Pakistan ranked 76th out of 100 countries, with only 35% of its population having internet access. This widened the gap between privileged and unprivileged, skilled and unskilled, urban and rural. Those who are tech-savvy are more advanced than those who have limited or no access to digital tools.

Moreover, public perceptions and sentiments can be easily manipulated through online misinformation that causes serious social instability, collapse, and irrational deliberations and unfounded policymaking. Even more alarming are privacy and security issues related to the free flow of data in the country.

Given the historic surge in digital business and marketing in the Covid era, strengthening the digital economy requires defined e-commerce regulatory structures and data protection policies.

The government has launched a local e-commerce system and has made efforts to provide Internet access to all citizens. Establishing the Universal Service Fund (USF) to extend fiber optic connectivity is one of many government initiatives. However, Pakistan’s progress has been sluggish, with technological progress already lagging behind until investment in research and innovation is made.

Government policy looks very promising, but there are new resolutions to establish improved digital infrastructure, digital skills, and broad connectivity under the Digital Pakistan Vision, but the realization of existing national digital policies. Is a problem that may not yet produce valuable concrete results.

The writer holds a master’s degree in development studies from the Faculty of Economics in Lahore.

Email: [email protected]

