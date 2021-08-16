Recruiting developers is the beginning, not the end of a technical skills challenge





The latest special report on the status of technical skills has a lot of discussion about the various issues that are contributing to the ongoing technical skills crisis.

And, unfortunately, there are many reasons why there is a shortage of new entrants to the industry. There are also many reasons why people in the tech industry aren’t always stuck.

There is an image issue that the industry needs to address. Especially if young people are getting information about technical jobs from unexpected sources. The best technological developments are creative, team-based problem-solving and should attract some of the smartest minds, but nevertheless as an area of ​​moody lone wolf coder, a caricature that is offensive to many. Often drawn. And there is a mismatch between what the student is doing in the technical course and the actual requirements of the business. In addition to all this, the industry is unknowingly losing older workers who can play an important role.

And it’s hard to understand how businesses are helping to navigate this difficult background.

Recruiters make unrealistic and often weird demands when hiring. For example, you might require five years of experience in an entry-level job, or force a candidate to have a half-dozen complex interview if two are enough. Frankly, many companies simply don’t provide enough salaries for tech jobs and complain about the skill crisis when no one applies.

Technology is now a central concern for almost every organization, large or small. In short, it is also essential to pay more attention to how to attract, retain and develop technology expertise. Hiring the right developers and enough developers is only the first step.

Recruiters may approach talented staff each month, and managers need to work to ensure that they have a sense of belonging. This is especially true as many staff are currently considering whether to quit their existing job and try something new. A “major resignation” can be particularly prevalent in IT departments. Especially if the employer forces staff to return to the office full-time or is at risk of losing salary.

Administrators need to make it clear to the board that the technical team is an important part of the overall business with unified goals and that IT should not be treated as an irrelevant or ambiguous add-on. Managers need to think about staffing needs in the longer term. Rather than just focusing on the next project, training and development should be as high a priority for HR as hiring in a hurry.

There is no single cause for a technical skill crisis, and there is no single solution as well. And while there are already many steps an organization can take to fix it, simply complaining about not being able to find the right person is not one of them.

