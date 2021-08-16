How to prevent annoying intrusion of Robocalls?Here are some FCC tips





Many US residents are still receiving annoying robocalls. The Federal Communications Commission has made great efforts to prevent these unwanted calls from telemarketers, but various companies can implement schemes only to convince consumers to buy services. increase.

(Photo: Koichi Kamoshida / Getty Images) On March 24, 2006, a Japanese woman used a mobile phone in Tokyo. SoftBank Corporation, a Japanese Internet conglomerate, plans to acquire Vodafone’s Japanese mobile phone unit, Japan Telecom, for more than $ 15 billion in transactions.

On June 30, last year, the FCC announced that all carriers would need to use so-called Stir / Shaken technology. This innovation is a project that requires telcos such as AT & T, Verizon, Comcast, and T-Mobile to validate incoming and outgoing calls routed over the network.

With the new technology, government agencies were hoping to reduce fake and spoofed calls. Another great thing about Stir / Shaken innovation is that users don’t have to do anything to take advantage of it.

The efficiency of this technology depends primarily on how telecommunications agencies implement it efficiently. But their consumers are still complaining about the annoying Robocall.

How to prevent annoying Robocall

According to the latest CNET report, Stir / Shaken technology is not yet 100% effective when it comes to preventing robocalls.

(Photo: Photo by Chris Hondaros / Getty Images) On July 27, 2005, a man speaks on his mobile phone at the new American Airlines Terminal at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City. According to the airline, the new $ 1.1 billion terminal is the largest to accommodate one airline in JFK and can handle about 2000 passengers per hour.

Read also: Robocalls now grows to 4.6 billion!But you can turn them into cash-here’s a new tool

However, the Federal Communications Commission’s requirements are still practical when it comes to reducing the number of robocalls.

Because this is the case, the FCC blog post provided some suggestions on how to prevent spoofing and fake phone calls yourself.

Be careful if you are asked for information immediately. Do not answer calls from unknown numbers. If you answer such a call, hang up immediately. You may not be able to immediately determine if an incoming call is spoofed. In particular, do not answer questions that answer “yes”. Talk to your phone about the call blocking tools they may have and check in an app that you can download to your mobile device to block unwanted calls. If you have a voicemail account with the telephone service, be sure to set a password.

In other news, the FCC Anti-Robocall initiative focuses on blocking international calls from Verizon and other similar companies. Meanwhile, the FCC has fined telemarketers and demanded $ 225 million for billions of Robocalls.

FCC’s commitment to Robocalls

The Federal Communications Commission has also contributed their efforts to Robocall. These include:

A consumer option for the tool that allows you to block calls from numbers that aren’t on your customer’s contact list or other “whitelists.” Issue hundreds of millions of dollars in enforcement measures against illegal Robocall. Require telephone companies to implement caller ID authentication to reduce illegal spoofing.

Stay open in TechTimes for the latest news on Robocall and other similar telecommunications issues.

Related article: Thanks to Verizon, T-Mobile, Stir / Shaken Tech, you will soon be unable to send Robocalls

This article is owned by TechTimes

Author: Griffin Davis

2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Please do not duplicate without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techtimes.com/articles/264166/20210815/prevent-robocalls-annoying-intrusion-here-fccs-tips.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos