Puzzles & Survival Team Shares Experiences at Google’s ThinkGames Event





In the interview, 37GAMES vice president Sally Peng and Puzzles & Survival chief designer Yi Qi share a behind-the-scenes story of game development.

The following content contains an excerpt from the interview.

[Combining Casual Match-3 And Hardcore Strategy]

Yi Qi: “Most mid-core to hardcore mobile strategy games rely on gameplay that appears in the middle and late stages of the game. It’s relatively boring to build from the early stages of a strategy game. Match-3 Mechanism This “early stage boredom” problem is solved by inserting. Match-3 is casual enough to attract a large number of users. It also has enough strategic elements to keep users interested and grow as they level up. Match-3 is in perfect balance at the beginning. The stage boredom of many mobile strategy games. The casual game market, especially Match-3, is also quite large. There are already a lot of successful Match-3 games on the market for people to model. “

[Guiding Casual Players To Become More Hardcore]

Yi Qi: “Player growth and development is tied to the strategic gameplay of Puzzles & Survival. As players continue to engage in match-3 content, it is inevitably more strategic gameplay later in the game. The R & D team has streamlined alliance features that help players make a smooth transition from match-3 content to puzzles & survival strategic warfare game elements. When players join the alliance, Increased involvement in alliance content and steady engagement with other players. This solution is perfect for guiding casual players to more hardcore strategic players. “

[Achieved High In-Game Purchase Rates]

Yi Qi: “Puzzle & Survival focuses on match-3 gameplay in the early and middle stages of the game, but it’s more than just puzzle-solving gameplay. Heroes have a system of growth and level-up. There is, therefore, the game is modeled like an RPG card game. Card RPG in-game purchase rates are always higher than mobile strategy games. Of course, the combination of the two makes in-game purchases. The rate will also be higher. “

[The Universal Love of Zombies]

Sally Peng: “In the previous game Puzzles & Conquest, we looked at the data and found that the game design, operations, and overall product were profitable, but the cost of acquiring users was too high. Puzzles & Survival turned the game into a zombie. -Themed and expanded game design. Other successful post-apocalyptic zombie games on the market helped to validate this idea (target audience is big and strategy). Gameplay is easy to integrate). At the same time, Google supported us with their data Analysis. This gave us more confidence in choosing to set the game into a zombie world. “

[Creative Advertising Backed By R&D]

Sally Peng: “Our creative team is very professional. Everyone always comes up with great ideas and these ideas are constantly improving until they become full-fledged scripts. We are always creative in advertising. I’m trying to use real gameplay in the game as a focus .. I also provide feedback on what the creative team is doing, contact the R & D team and integrate everything into the game. The tutorial is a successful example. “Rescue a Girlfriend” is an industry standard. Putting it in your game tutorial will improve your gaming experience and create an advertising feedback loop. “

In recent years, 37GAMES has been moving towards globalization and diversification more rapidly than ever before. With the successful release of Puzzles & Survival, 37GAMES has reached a new milestone on its way to expanding its reach in overseas markets. According to sources, “more than 50 projects and high-quality games will be released one after another, and the company’s production schedule is full.” 37GAMES aims to become a top-class leader in the mobile gaming industry in the near future.

