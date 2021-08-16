Every month, Google quietly meets with a group of selected publishers to discuss privacy sandbox technology.





Google engineers and their advertising and Chrome team staff will hold a new monthly meeting on the calendar with digital publishers.

Approximately 20 publisher representatives, including many of Comscore 50’s large media properties, convene monthly Google ads and Chrome executives and engineers from March, developed by Google as part of the Privacy Sandbox Initiative. We have a focused conversation about the technology we are doing.

In general, some publishers are interested in testing Google’s new technology, but many believe that the platform development and implementation timeline is “too aggressive.” Founder of Beeler.Tech, helping publishers navigate the complex world of advertising technology.

“At these meetings, it was clear that publishers had a lot to answer before joining any of these solutions,” he told Digiday.

Publishers have been left behind in many ways by Google’s efforts to redesign how digital advertising works without third-party cookies. This means that despite the fact that they create and distribute the content that makes up the open web, Google and others will save it when a major shift from today’s tracking technology is implemented. He says he is aiming. Today, regular meetings between top publishing executives and a small group of Google employees aim to give publishers a louder voice in the discussion.

Neither Google nor Beerer nominated a publisher involved, and the two group participants Digiday spoke for this story asked not to name it. Participants from Google and the publisher emphasized calming the meeting. One of the reasons is that we don’t want to keep small publishers who may feel left out of the process that most people already feel on the sidelines. Beeler said the new group’s participants were chosen because they “have some influence when things unfold.” He also said that meetings with more people could be too cumbersome and unproductive.

“We are engaged in open dialogue with publishers of all sizes in developing our privacy-centric web migration strategy,” said a Google spokeswoman. “We take every opportunity to engage with publishers, listen, share information and ask for feedback on how we can build for a better future.”

More accessible forums than the quirky W3C Many industry players, Google has done too much in migrating from third-party cookies and developing new technologies aimed at replacing them in a more privacy-friendly way. He criticizes him for exercising his power. The aspect of that work published by Google occurred within the W3C or the Worldwide Web Consortium. An international web standards body acts as a host of engineers for companies such as Google, Facebook, and other advertising technology companies that hash the complex elements of privacy sandbox technology development through web forums that include jargon.

While some major publishers, such as The New York Times and Hearst, have staffed at W3C conferences and forums, many publishers see how the technology developed by W3C participants can be applied to their business. I feel that it is a maze that the environment cannot invade, even though it takes time to determine whether it will affect it.

“The W3C is very technical,” said a participant in a recently formed group of publishers on behalf of the small media, on condition of anonymity.

Insiders don’t circumvent the W3C process, but Google’s recent monthly meeting with publishers (which, of course, at Google Meet) is being developed by publisher executives, voice concerns, and perhaps Ultimately, he said his goal was to provide a more accessible setting for what to learn so that his representatives can play a more active role in the privacy sandbox effort at the W3C. Adapt to the idea of ​​doing.

Google itself laments the lack of publisher involvement in the development of privacy sandboxes. Chetna Bindingra, who heads Google’s product development to replace third-party cookies in the Chrome browser division, told The Drum’s reporter in November 2020 that the company “everyone who cares about privacy.

Agenda and Not So far, at meetings, FLoC Google’s recently tested but evolving cookie-free ad targeting method and, for example, in connection with inventory package creation, which is it to publishers? Discussions were held on technologies such as how they affect them. A first-party set that influenced how domains owned by the same publisher were defined in the context of data collection and used through web browsers such as Google Chrome was the agenda for the July meeting. However, the first 30 minutes were spent discussing Google’s morphing timeline on the deployment of privacy sandbox technology.

“Many of these conversations are like leveling,” said a representative of a small, unnamed publisher.

Beerer, who is helping a group of similar recently formed EU-based publishers meet with Google to discuss the same type of issue, said he and other publishers would put the meeting agenda on the agenda. He said it would help in making a decision.

Still, some topics that can have a significant impact on publishers continue to be driven into an engineer-centric space. For example, a new meetup participant said Google was considering and the change to FLoC recently announced at an engineering research event was not yet on the agenda of the publisher’s meeting.

“It always surprises me how these things are reported in non-trendy meetings like random tweets, blog posts, or engineering research events,” Google asked not to name. Said another executive who attended the new publishers’ meeting.

