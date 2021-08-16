Google Doodle celebrates the birthday of India’s first woman Satyagrahi Subhadra Kumari Chauhan





Google celebrated the 117th anniversary of Subhadra Kumari Chauhan’s birth with graffiti. New Zealand-based guest artist Prava Maruya draws illustrations and features activists and writers sitting in sari with pens and paper.

Google Doodle celebrates the 117th anniversary of Subhadra Kumari Chauhan's birth.

To commemorate the 117th anniversary of his birth on August 16th, Google honored India's first woman Satyagrahi, Subhadra Kumari Chauhan, with a special graphic.

Today’s Google Doodle was drawn by New Zealand-based guest artist Prabha Mallya, with sari-clad activists and writers sitting in pens and paper. Subhadras’ nationalist poem Jhansiki Rani is considered one of the most read poems in Hindi literature.

On August 16, 1904, Subhadra Kumari Chauhan was born in Nihalpur, Tamil Nadu. She is known for writing constantly in the carriage on her way to school, and her first poem was published when she was just nine years old.

India’s call for independence culminated at the beginning of her adulthood. As a participant in the Indian nationalist movement, Svadra used her poems to call on others to fight for the cause of their country.

On the Google Doodle page, she described her poems as Subhadra Kumari Chauhans poems and prose. It focuses primarily on the difficulties that Indian women have overcome, such as gender and caste discrimination. Her poetry remained uniquely emphasized by her resolute nationalism.

In 1923, the unwavering activity of Svadra Kumari Chauhans made her the first female Satyagraha to be a member of a non-violent anti-colonial Indian group arrested in the struggle for national liberation. .. Until the 1940s, she continued to make revolutionary statements in the battle for freedom on and off the page. She published a total of 88 poems and 46 short stories.

Subhadra Kumari Chauhan died in a car accident in 1948 on his way back from Nagpur to Jabalpur near Seoni, Madhya Pradesh.

