AT & T and Google Cloud Expand Edge Computing Solutions





Google Cloud and AT & T in Sunnyvale, Calif. And Dallas are working together to collaboratively develop a range of edge computing solutions.

According to the enterprise last month, the solution was pulled from the enterprise portfolio and includes AT & T on-premises multi-access edge computing (MEC) solutions and network edge capabilities via LTE, 5G, wired, and Google Clouds suites.

This work is based on the partnership between AT & T and Google Cloud, which began in March 2020 to collaboratively develop edge enterprise solutions.

The latest collaborative product using Google Suite

The two companies are taking the next steps to provide innovative features that help businesses drive value and build industry-changing experiences in retail, healthcare, manufacturing, entertainment and more. Features Google Maps, Android, Pixel, Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR), and other Google-wide solutions for a more immersive customer experience.

Enable Video Analytics: A service that helps businesses across the industry with anti-theft, crowd management, and queue prediction and management.Retail: Streamline and automate inventory management, connect bricks and mortar, near real-time visualization of operations with e-commerce and back-end systems Healthcare: To services such as telemedicine-based treatment using AR and VR for telemedicine Access scaling Manufacturing: Accelerate operations with remote support and quality control checks at the factory location and optimize bandwidth usage by streaming video at the edge rather than on the device Entertainment: Solutions from immersive AR Enhance your venue experience for concerts and sporting events with solutions up to VR experience, smart parking, non-ticket admission to non-contact food and souvenir payments

AT & T and Google Cloud are also evaluating how network APIs can use near real-time network information at Google Cloud Edge to optimize applications and user experiences at Edge for business outcomes.

Multi-access edge computing

AT & T’s multi-access edge computing and Google Cloud combine AT & T’s existing 5G and fully managed MEC offerings with core Google Cloud features such as Kubernetes, AI, machine learning (ML), data analytics, and edge ISV ecosystems. is.

With this solution, enterprises can build and run modern applications close to their end users and have the flexibility to manage their data on-premises, in the customer’s data center, or in any cloud. Customers can gain greater control over their data, improve security, reduce latency, and provide higher bandwidth.

Network edge

AT & T Network Edge with Google Cloud enables enterprises to deploy applications to Google Edge Point of Presence (POP) connected to AT & T 5G and fiber networks. In a low-latency computing and storage environment, enterprises can deliver a faster and more seamless customer experience.

Starting with Chicago this year, they are focusing on a multi-year strategy to deliver solutions to more than 15 zones in major cities.

new era

Jason Lee, Research Manager for 5G and Mobile Services Research at IDC, said 5G, cloud services, and edge computing are each very promising stand-alone technologies.

“But when these three are combined as a complement, technology enables digital transformation in more business environments, accelerating and expanding the possibilities,” says Leigh.

George Nazi, vice president of global telecom, media and entertainment solutions at Google Cloud, will work with AT & T to enable customers to build and deliver next-generation applications on-premises and on AT & T’s leading mobile networks. I promise.

Rasesh Patel, Chief Product and Platform Officer at AT & T Business, said AT & T will be able to transform, innovate and prepare for any future situation with the latest technological advances such as 5G and edge computing. He said he was bringing it.

