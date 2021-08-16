Remote Sensing | Free Full Text





The Ulva prolifera outbreak poses a major threat to the coastal ecosystems of China’s Southern Yellow Sea (SYS). You need to extract that area and closely monitor its development. Currently, Ulva prolifera monitoring with remote sensing images is mostly based on artificial visual interpretations for fixed thresholds or threshold selection and is highly inaccurate. This article proposes an adaptive threshold model based on the Google Earth engine (GEE) and applies it to extract U.prolifera in SYS. The model first applies a floating algae index (FAI) or normalized difference vegetation index (NDVI) algorithm to the preprocessed remote sensing image, and then uses a cany edge filter and an Otsu threshold segmentation algorithm. The value is automatically extracted. The model is applied to Landsat 8 / OLI and Sentinel-2 / MSI images and the confusion matrix and cross-sensor comparisons are used to assess the accuracy and applicability of the model. The validation results show that U. prolifera’s model extraction based on the FAI algorithm is highly accurate (R2 = 0.99, RMSE = 5.64) and robust. However, if the average cloud cover of the image exceeds 70% (based on the statistical results of cloud cover information for multiple years), the model based on the NDVI algorithm is more applicable and cloud. When a model uses the FAI algorithm, it is called FAI-COM (a model based on FAI, Canny Edge Filter, and Otsu thresholds). Also, if the model uses the NDVI algorithm, it will be named NDVI-COM (NDVI, Canny Edge Filter, and Model Based on Otsu Threshold). Therefore, the final extraction result is generated by supplementing the NDVI-COM result based on the FAI-COM extraction result in this paper. The resulting F1 score extracted by U.prolifera is over 0.85. The spatiotemporal distribution of U. prolifera in the South Yellow Sea from 2016 to 2020 can be obtained by model calculation. Overall, U. The coverage area of ​​prolifera has been declining over 5 years. Delayed recovery times at the Porphyrayezoensis aquaculture facility in the shallow waters of northern Jiangsu and the manual recovery and purification of U. prolifera in May are one of the reasons for the small year-to-year scale of algae in 2017 and 2018. I found out. Full Text ► ▼ View Diagram This is an open access article distributed under a Creative Commons Attribution License, with unlimited use, distribution, and in all media, as long as the original work is properly cited. Allow duplication.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mdpi.com/2072-4292/13/16/3240 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos