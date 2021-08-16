Don’t sweat: NTU researchers are developing batteries with sweating, Tech News News, and Top Stories





Researchers at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) have developed a battery that can be used to power wearables such as smartwatches and fitness trackers with sweat.

A team of three scientists have shown that a prototype battery can power a temperature sensor and send data to a smartphone via Bluetooth.

The four batteries, which generate a voltage of 4.2V, were worn on the wrist of a person using an exercise bike for 30 minutes.

Each battery is made by printing ink containing silver flakes on a stretchy sweat-absorbing cloth, measuring 2 cm x 2 cm, about the size of a small stamp, but thicker.

Another test in the laboratory showed that about 2 ml of artificial sweat (or half a teaspoon of liquid) could power the battery for about 20 hours.

When sweat touches the battery, the chloride ions and the acidity of the sweat cause the silver flakes to aggregate.

This chemical reaction increases the ability of the flakes to conduct electricity and act like electrodes to carry an electric current.

NTU batteries can be more durable than batteries that use existing technology. It can be used when the wearer is exercising and can withstand repeated exposure to sweat.

And even when a person isn’t sweating consistently, the fabric used to make the battery can hold a lot of sweat that allows it to power the battery.

Unlike other batteries, it does not contain heavy metals or toxic chemicals, so it is environmentally friendly and may help reduce harmful e-waste, the university said on Monday (August 16).

“By leveraging sweating, a ubiquitous product, we can look at more environmentally friendly ways to power traditional battery-independent wearable devices,” said Lee, a materials scientist who led the study. Professor PooiSee said.

“It’s a nearly guaranteed source of energy produced by our body. We expect batteries to be able to power wearable devices of all kinds.”

Professor Lee, who is also the Dean of the NTU Graduate School, added that the slim size of the battery solves the problem of wearable technology.

She said the traditional coin cell batteries used in some wearables can make it difficult to design devices that look sleek and attractive.

And when such a battery becomes thin, it loses its ability to carry a charge and may not be enough to last all day.

NTU’s team of scientists tested the device with artificial human sweat.Photo: NTU Singapore

Eileen Goldthorpe, an associate professor of electrical and computer engineering at the University of Waterloo, Canada, who was not involved in the study, said NTU batteries turn sweat (usually a wearable obstacle) into an asset.

“It’s well known that wearable devices are usually fully encapsulated to protect them from sweat, as electronics hate moisture,” she said, and NTU’s battery work is the design of wearable electronics. He added that there is a possibility of “opening a new paradigm”.

Scientists demonstrating that the battery produced a voltage of 3.57V after spraying artificial sweat.Photo: NTU Singapore

NTU batteries are made by printing ink containing the silver flakes in the photo, which acts as the electrodes of the battery, on a stretchable textile.Photo: NTU Singapore

It took about a year to research the battery and applied for a patent.

Generally, the cost of financing a project of this length is approximately $ 200,000 to $ 250,000.

Professor Lee does not expect the price of NTU batteries to be higher than currently available batteries. Also, the printing technology used to make sweat-powered batteries can be easily scaled up.

Still, scientists are planning more research to see if cheaper materials can replace silver.

They are also planning to investigate the effects of other components of human sweat, and how factors such as body temperature affect battery performance.

