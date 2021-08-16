Gurman: Apple plans multiple events for the fall, M1X MacBook Pro will be available by November





According to renowned Bloomberg journalist Mark Garman, Apple will host multiple events this fall, including the launch of the new iPhone, Apple Watch, updated AirPods, improved iPad mini, and redesigned MacBook Pro. is.

In its latest weekly PowerOn newsletter, Gurman said Apple, like last year, will host multiple events this fall, with the first event likely to be September on the iPhone 13. Last year, the iPhone 12 lineup wasn’t announced until October due to the global health crisis and production constraints. Instead of focusing on the new iPhone, the September 2020 event introduced the new Apple Watch, iPad, and services.

According to reports, this year Apple is expected to return to its tradition of announcing its flagship annual iPhone update in September. In today’s newsletter, Garman reiterated his report from the beginning of last week, hoping that the iPhone 13 will include camera updates for professional users, a more advanced display, and a small notch.

In addition to the new iPhone, Gurman, as previously reported, Apple has an updated iPad mini with an updated design, a larger display, thinner borders, and improved performance. , 3rd generation AirPods, and Apple are expected to be launched. Check out Series 7 with a flatter, improved display and performance.

For the long-awaited MacBook Pro with a mini LED display, updated design, and M1X Apple silicon chip, Gurman says the current 16-inch MacBook Pro with Intel will be available by the time it celebrates its second anniversary. The 16-inch MacBook Pro was last updated in November 2019.

I bought a MacBook Pro in 2019 and it’s still the latest model. As I wrote this, I realized that the 16-inch MacBook Pro, launched in November 2019, is Apple’s latest high-end MacBook Pro. Unfortunately, some issues have delayed the production of improved 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with M1X chips. But by the time the current MacBook Pro celebrates its second anniversary, it should still be on the market.

The first event in the fall of September may include the new iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, but the possibility of some updates to the new iPad and company services is the last event of the season. Focusing on the Apple Silicon Mac that may be booked for the second event.

