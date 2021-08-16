Oppo has set up a Camera Innovation Lab in India to develop localized features, AI camera solutions, Telecom News and ET Telecom.





New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Oppo Monday will set up a camera innovation lab at Hyderabad’s R & D center to develop camera solutions using localized features, artificial intelligence (AI) and focus on imaging software development I announced that.

In the lab, we test phone cameras in artificially reproduced scenes and analyze the data generated from those samples.

In a statement, Oppo aims to improve device performance through optimizing camera technology, with the lab equipped with dedicated machines for testing different light sources in different photo / video shooting scenarios. increase.

It also uses AI algorithms, AI face reconstruction, and more to enhance the application of beauty solutions and develop new imaging effects that tailor to Indian skin tone.

In addition, the Hyderabad team will lead innovation in other countries such as the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, Japan and Europe.

The lab will also work towards developing solutions for research on video, still image, and full-dimensional fusion (FDF) portrait video system technology, Oppo said.

This follows the integration of premium smartphone maker OnePlus and Oppo to create better products.

OnePlus and Oppo also integrated their R & D team in China last year after OnePlus co-founder Pete Lau took on the additional responsibility of overseeing the product strategies of both brands.

Imaging technology has always been the focus of Oppo India R & D. The lab setup is focused on improving the user’s overall camera experience, but with a focus on localizing global solutions and developing new solutions that can be globalized, said R & D Oppo India Vice President and Head. Says Tasleem Arif.

Research and innovation in the field of imaging in the lab aims to change the way people record their lives using their mobile phones. It uses state-of-the-art equipment to tune and generate highly realistic datasets to provide a high quality imaging and video capture experience. Kaushal Prakash Sharma, Head of Cameras at R & D Oppo India, added.

