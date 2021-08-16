MACS Sentient Labs-Agharkar Research Institute in Pune is jointly developing technology to generate hydrogen from farm residues into motor vehicles





Sentient Labs of R & D Innovation Labs and MACS-Agharkar Research Institute of Pune have jointly developed a technology to produce hydrogen directly from agricultural residues for use in fuel cell vehicles.

Hydrogen fuel cell vehicle technology is estimated to be the next major step in sustainable mobility as it offers a wide range of operating vehicles, is suitable for commercial vehicles, and minimizes its environmental footprint.

The hydrogen produced by the new method can be used to power fuel cell vehicles that emit only water, making the entire cycle pollution-free. Ravi Pandit, chairman of Sentient Labs, incubated by KPIT Technologies, said the one-hour need in oil-importing countries is a rapid shift towards self-sustaining energy sources and sustainable mobility.

Hydrogen production technology uses agricultural residues from sources such as paddy fields, wheat and corn, which are rich in cellulose and hemicellulose. Hydrogen is produced directly from such residues using microbial cultures. It also produces methane, which can be utilized to produce additional hydrogen by steam methane reforming.

Dr. Prashant Dhakephalkar, director of the Agharkar Research Institute, said the technique is 25% more efficient than traditional anaerobic digestion processes. The innovative two-step process eliminates the need for biomass pretreatment, making it economical and environmentally friendly. This biologically benign process produces nutrient-rich digests that can be used as organic fertilizers. The by-product can be used as a soil conditioner, and undigested solids can be sold as solid fuels, he said.

India produces about 200 million tonnes of unused agricultural residue, most of which is burned. This new process can avoid burning large amounts of biomass produced in rural areas and provide organic fertilizers and CO2 that can be used in a variety of industries.

Sentient Labs’ vision is to build technology solutions for the electrification of mobility. We have identified bottlenecks in battery technology, fuel cell technology, and hydrogen production technology. Efforts are underway to create the building blocks needed for sustainable mobility, according to an official statement.

Incubated Sentient Labs to work on technology R & D projects related to mobility and energy. This breakthrough in producing hydrogen from unused agricultural residues will help us become self-sufficient in energy resources. It also adds a large income stream to the farmer community. According to Pandhita, we will continue our research and development and invite our partners to participate in the production and commercialization of the same thing.

